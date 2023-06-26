ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

7 shocking and degrading widowhood practices in Africa

Temi Iwalaiye

Losing a husband is already painful, but some African widowhood practices inflict more pain.

Widows in Africa face a lot of hardship [APnews]
Widows in Africa face a lot of hardship [APnews]

Recommended articles

In most African countries, widows are subjected to more difficult rules and degrading customs around diet, personal hygiene, sexual activity and social exclusion.

Here are seven shocking widowhood practices:

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the customs of the Akan community in southern Ghana, widows are expected to remain with their deceased spouse until his burial due to the belief that the departed soul may come back and engage in sexual activity with them, which could cause permanent infertility. The widows provide food and gold and dress in a particular way when they are in mourning.

In the northern region of Ghana, widows are required to remain naked indoors while using only leaves to cover their privates. They are not allowed to leave the house unless they are carrying a calabash, which is a memorial to the departed. If they must go out in the open, they do so naked and have a special drink with an elderly woman accompanying them.

Among the Baule people of Cote d’Ivoire, both men and women have the same bereavement rites. For widows and widowers, the period of mourning only lasts three months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The surviving spouse fasts during this period, dresses in particular attire, and cries nonstop from dawn to dusk. One wonders what happens when they have run out of tears.

They are to be segregated and refrain from talking to anyone other than another widow. They must not have sex during the mourning period, and they must relinquish their property to the deceased kinsmen. When it comes to sex, the Baule people are more lenient, widows and widowers can resume regular sexual relations after the grieving period.

Widows in Africa most times have no right to inherit their late husband's property [empoweringwidows}
Widows in Africa most times have no right to inherit their late husband's property [empoweringwidows} Pulse Nigeria

As a widow in South Eastern Nigeria, not only are you mourning his death, you are proving your innocence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the Igbos in Nigeria, the death of their brothers put the sisters-in-law's powers on display. They typically insist on proof that the woman did not come from another family to murder a member of their family to transfer the wealth from their family to her own.

Some of these tests include sleeping with the deceased corpse in a room or a graveyard, as well as any other tests they deem fit. Her hair is also cut, and she is only allowed to wear mourning clothes. If she refuses, it means she killed her husband.

According to Igbo tradition, widows are not allowed to enter marketplaces, farms, or streams to gather water during the first 28 days of seclusion. Before returning to regular activity, rituals must be completed. A typical Igbo widow must refrain from bathing during this period of isolation before the burial of her deceased spouse. She must also sit on the ground while being fed by another widow. Every plate and cooking utensil that she uses is disposed of. The widow must abstain from sex and pregnancy during the second year of seclusion, if she gets pregnant, it is a taboo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Widows have to undergo the necessary cleansing in Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Malawi. A widow can attain purification by engaging in sexual intercourse with her deceased husband's brother, another family member, or a specialized village purifier.

This ritual is believed to absolve her of any wrongdoing or sins associated with her previous marriage before the widow's brother or another relative of her late husband proposes marriage. A woman who doesn't perform these rites is ostracized. Sex is also unprotected.

Aja-Ani is the final stage of Igbo culture's widowhood ritual, where a widow is escorted by an Aja ani or Nwa nri to perform a ritual for her. It is expected that the widow will have sex with the priest or dwarf. It doesn't matter if she disagrees or doesn't consent. This is done to cut off her connections to her deceased husband as it is thought that any man who tries to sleep with her before the ritual will die. The Umuada patrilineal sisters bathe her after the ritual is done before she goes back home.

It is important to bring attention to these customs and demand their eradication, especially since International Widows Day, which is marked on June 19th just passed.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burger King Nigeria launches its highly anticipated store in Gwarinpa, Abuja and creates employment opportunities

Burger King Nigeria launches its highly anticipated store in Gwarinpa, Abuja and creates employment opportunities

7 shocking and degrading widowhood practices in Africa

7 shocking and degrading widowhood practices in Africa

Bone straight hair products - Signature of Vietnamese hair factory from Vietnam

Bone straight hair products - Signature of Vietnamese hair factory from Vietnam

5 crucial questions to answer before forgiving a cheating partner

5 crucial questions to answer before forgiving a cheating partner

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Adesua Etomi-Wellington

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Adesua Etomi-Wellington

The best-dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

The best-dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

Apperito by Grand Oak Limited wins Africa’s Most Innovative Premium Bitter Appetizer Beverage of the year at AFRIBIS 2023

Apperito by Grand Oak Limited wins Africa’s Most Innovative Premium Bitter Appetizer Beverage of the year at AFRIBIS 2023

OPPO celebrates Eid with a spectacular twist, surprising customers for their unwavering loyalty!

OPPO celebrates Eid with a spectacular twist, surprising customers for their unwavering loyalty!

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

How to know if you're friends with or dating a female psychopath

How to know if you're friends with or dating a female psychopath

5 Natural ways to firm up saggy skin

5 Natural ways to firm up saggy skin

'I can tell you for a fact, any girl can get any man'

'I can tell you for a fact, any girl can get any man'

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aro Meta statue translates to three chiefs in the Yoruba language

Here's what Àrò Mẹ́ta, the Lagos statue means

Hilda Baci with her Guinness World Records certificate [Instagram/hildabaci]

Hilda Baci finally collects her Guinness World Records certificate

Palm nut soup is a popular and delicious dish among different ethnic groups in Nigeria (Photo credit -Matsecooks)

3 different kinds of palm nut soup in Nigeria

L-R: Arthur-Marcus Obiene, Digital and E-commerce Manager, Grand Oak Limited, Umakeiso Miracle, Brand Promoter, Apperito, and Temitope Benjamin, Brand Business Manager, Calypso and Apperito.

Apperito by Grand Oak Limited wins Africa’s Most Innovative Premium Bitter Appetizer Beverage of the year at AFRIBIS 2023