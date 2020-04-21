This lockdown has cut off our supply of so many things. We no longer have access to proper faaji slash clubbing slash sleep-overs slash booty calls slash Netflix and chill and a lot of other stuff we had so much of, that some of us took for granted.

I mean, who knew a time would come when roadside food would become scarce/unavailable and we would miss them so terribly and crave them so badly?

Well, the time has come. And here are the roadside meals Nigerians are pining for so badly

1. Puffpuff/Buns

2. Boli

Boli [Credit - PM News] p.m news

3. Amala [in wooden shack canteens]

Amala joint [Credit - Nabby Diary] Nabby Diary

4. Shawarma

5. Fried yam/ Dodo/ Akara

Fried plantains [Credit -360 Nobs] 360 Nobs

6. Suya

Suya [Credit - Wikimedia Commons]

7. Roasted corn