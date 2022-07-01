7 reasons why Uganda should be on your travel bucket list

Uganda also supports a diversity of habitats from Savannahs, and snow-capping mountains, to lakes, winding rivers, forest reserves and jungles, and stunning beaches.

There are so many reasons to visit Uganda. Sir Winston Churchill was so much in awe of this country, he called it "The Pearl of Africa".

Here are seven reasons why you should include Uganda in your travel bucket list.

1. The friendly locals

Ugandans are amazingly friendly and welcoming people. They will greet you with gigantic smiles and waves wherever you go. They are very open and curious, and they love their fun.

2. The gorillas

Uganda is one of the only three countries in the world where you can see the highly endangered mountain gorillas in the wild- the other two counties being Rwanda and The Democratic Republic of Congo-. Gorilla trekking in Uganda is a memorable, life-changing safari experience and a unique adventure.

The two gorilla trekking spots in Uganda are Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park and Mgahinga Gorilla National Park. Bwindi alone is home to half of the planet's population of mountain gorillas.

3. The incredible wildlife

There's more to Uganda's wildlife than just mountain gorillas. It has 10 national parks and several game reserves which are home to many varieties of other wildlife, including elephants, hippos, zebras, lions, leopards and over 1000 species of bird.

One of the best places to see Uganda's wildlife is Queen Elizabeth National Park in the southwest of the country. Established in 1952, it boasts a high level of biodiversity and a wide variety of landscapes including savannah, bushland, wetlands and lush forests.

4. The landscape

From the dramatic and imposing snowcapped mountains to the countless shiny beaches that dot its shorelines, Uganda is a country full of natural beauty and inspiring landscapes.

It really is a place of shimmering lakes, rivers, waterfalls, lofty mountains, rift valleys, savannah grassland, and mysterious forests. Exploring all these landscapes allows you to witness the spectacular variety of attractions found within.

5. The water bodies

Water is everywhere in Uganda. Lake Victoria, the world's second-largest freshwater lake can be found in Uganda. Additionally, the world's longest river, River Nile has its very source in Uganda.

Lush vegetation thrives in the water-laden environment with lakes, waterfalls and picturesque waterways. This makes for a rich and beautiful scenery that supports the survival of the country's incredibly diverse range of wildlife.

6. Uganda is the perfect destination for budget travelers

Uganda is the most recommended country in Africa for travelers on budget safaris.

Visitors can do several safari activities in Uganda such as gorilla trekking, chimpanzee trekking, game viewing, bird watching, cultural visits, and others at an affordable cost.

7. It is crowd-free