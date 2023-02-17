7 probiotic foods and why they are good for your gut health

According to research, these microorganisms are not only necessary for digestion, but they also have other health benefits such as lowering cholesterol, protecting against allergies, healing the inflamed gut, and preventing cancer.

Some studies have even found that probiotics can help with depression, heart health, weight management, bad breath, and skin appearance.

One popular way to obtain probiotics is through supplementation. Although, adding more probiotics to your diet does not necessitate the purchase of expensive pills, powders, or supplements.

In fact, there are a variety of probiotic foods available that are delicious, versatile, and simple to incorporate into a healthy, well-rounded diet. Here are some:

1) Yogurt

Yogurt is one of the most probiotic-rich foods. It is made from cow or goat milk that has been fermented. The fermentation process is carried out with the assistance of bacteria found in milk and even after the yogurt has been packaged and sealed, the bacteria remain.

If you want to incorporate this in your diet, it is advisable to go for the ones made from natural milk or have an 'organic' label. You can also stick to Greek yogurt, which is low in sugar.

Yogurt is also ideal for people who are lactose intolerant as the bacteria would help the yogurt digest without causing stomach upset.

2) Locust beans

Another probiotic-rich food is locust beans, also known as iru in Yoruba. Locust beans, like yogurt, also go through fermentation. They are mostly used in the preparation of local dishes because they add flavor and taste to the dish.

Other health benefits of locust beans include cholesterol management, hypertension treatment, and diarrhea prevention.

3) Pap

Pap, also known as ogi (Yoruba) or akamu, is a corn and millet meal. The corn is allowed to ferment in water for a period of time which gives it characteristic tastes and smell. One advantage of pap is that it is not processed, which means that all of the probiotics are preserved.

As a result, it is one of Nigeria's most natural probiotic foods. It is also inexpensive, widely available, and simple to prepare.

4) Garri

Garri is yet another probiotic-rich food. Garri, which is made from cassava, goes through a fermentation process before it is consumed. During the fermentation process, the probiotics become active in the garri. The level of probiotics increases with the length of fermentation.

This excellent source of probiotics aids in the absorption of toxins that enter the intestines which in turn benefit digestive health.

5) Ugba

Ugba is fermented sliced African oil bean seed. This one is popular in the eastern part of the country. It features popularly in Abacha, also known as 'African salad', where it adds taste and flavour to the meal.

Other parts of Nigeria call it by different names. It is known as Apara in Yoruba and Ukana in Efik.

6) Kunu

Another popular drink with probiotics is kunu. It is a drink from the northern part of Nigeria. It has a rich, creamy flavor because it is made from fermented millet. Kunu is high in fiber and may help reduce the risk of diabetes. Furthermore, it provides your body with a healthy content of probiotics.

