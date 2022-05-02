RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

7 healthy replacements for soda

Authors:

Akinola Victoria

It is no secret that soda is unhealthy and should be completely cut out of your diet.

1. Fruit-infused water

Water is the best way to stay hydrated, but sometimes you just don't want the plain taste. You can easily grab some fruits like berries, limes, lemons, oranges, or slices of cucumber from your fridge and add to your water to give it some taste.

2. Iced tea

Iced tea can be a great way to replace soda because it is sweet enough to satisfy your sugar cravings but doesn't contain as much sugar as soda. Iced tea also has caffeine to give you an extra boost of energy.

3. Coffee

When consumed moderately, coffee will not only help you quit soda, it also has a lot of health benefits. Drinking coffee instead of soda is much healthier and will give you a caffeine boost without actually harming your health.

4. Homemade smoothie

The sweetness from smoothies can help with sugar cravings. Making your own smoothie allows you to get creative and use whatever you want to make your favorite flavour, besides, store-bought smoothies are sometimes loaded with added sugar which is bad for your health.

5. Green tea

Green tea is also one of the best soda alternatives. It contains no calories and also offers numerous health benefits. It contains caffeine that can give you the energy boost you need. You can add a few drops of honey if you like your beverages sweet.

6. Coconut water

Coconut water is not only low on sugar, it is also packed with vital minerals and nutrients. It also contains electrolytes that can help rehydrate and restore balance to your body after a hot day.

7. Water

Water remains the best and healthiest way to stay hydrated. It may not have the sweetness or the fizz associated with soda but it is more refreshing.

It may be hard to stop taking soda once you get into the habit, but with these alternatives listed above, it gets easier.

