7 fun and healthy food recipes to try with your kids

In Nigeria, where food is an integral part of our culture, involving children in the kitchen can be a wonderful way to pass down culinary traditions and ignite their interest in nutritious eating.

Here are seven fun and healthy food recipes that will excite your little ones' taste buds while promoting a balanced diet;

1) Veggie wrap

Pulse Nigeria

Make eating vegetables a joyous experience with this vibrant and flavorful veggie wrap. Encourage your kids to choose their favourite veggies and wrap them in a soft flatbread. From crunchy carrots to juicy bell peppers, this colourful delight will be a hit at the lunch table!

2) Mini-yam pizza

Pulse Nigeria

Who said pizza can't be healthy? Replace the usual pizza crust with slices of boiled yam and let your kids unleash their creativity by adding their favourite toppings. From diced tomatoes to grated cheese, these mini yam pizzas will have your kids begging for more!

3) Fruit kebabs

Pulse Nigeria

Take your kids on a tropical journey with these refreshing fruit kebabs. Thread juicy chunks of watermelon, pineapple, mango, and kiwi onto skewers for a delightful treat. These colourful skewers will not only satisfy their sweet tooth but also provide essential vitamins and minerals.

4) Banana pancakes

Pulse Nigeria

Start your day with a stack of fluffy banana pancakes. Mash ripe bananas into the pancake batter to add natural sweetness and a delightful aroma. Let your kids flip the pancakes and top them with fresh fruits and a drizzle of honey. These fluffy delights are sure to make breakfast time extra special!

5) Homemade fruit popsicles

Pulse Nigeria

Cool down on a sunny day with homemade fruit popsicles. Blend together fruits picked out by your kids with a splash of natural juice, pour the mixture into popsicle moulds, and freeze. These fruity frozen treats are not only refreshing but also packed with vitamins and antioxidants!

6) Nutty banana bread

Pulse Nigeria

Invite your little ones to assist in making wholesome and delicious banana bread. Replace refined flour with whole wheat flour and add a handful of chopped nuts for an extra dose of protein and healthy fats. This recipe will have your kitchen filled with the aroma of freshly baked goodness.

7) Sweet potato fries

Pulse Ghana

Swap regular fries for a healthier alternative by making sweet potato fries. Slice sweet potatoes into thin strips, encourage your kids to help in washing the strips toss them in olive oil, sprinkle with spices like paprika or cinnamon, and bake until crispy.

These fries are packed with vitamins and fibre, making them a guilt-free indulgence.

Engaging in cooking activities with your kids is a fantastic way to create lasting memories while instilling healthy eating habits. With these seven fun and healthy Nigerian food recipes, you can embark on a culinary adventure right in your own kitchen.