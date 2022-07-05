Alcoholism or alcohol dependency is a pattern of alcohol use that involves problems in controlling alcohol intake, being preoccupied with alcohol or continuous use of alcohol even when it causes serious health problems.
7 early signs of alcoholism you should not ignore
Many people who struggle with drinking alcohol really don't think they have a problem, but most times, friends around them can see the warning signs.
It can range from mild to severe. However, even a mild disorder can escalate and lead to serious problems. If you frequently consume alcohol, you need to watch out for these early signs of alcohol dependency:
1. Spending a lot of time thinking about when, where and how much you're going to drink
Obsession is an integral tool in alcoholism. If you find yourself often thinking about alcohol, even when you are at work or spending time with your friends, you may be in danger of alcoholism.
2. Friends and family keep commenting on your drinking habit
As stated earlier, most people with alcohol dependency often live in denial. Your loved ones and acquaintances will probably notice the signs of a serious problem before you can accept the truth about it.
If people around you keep cautioning you about your drinking habit, you might need to check yourself.
3. Being unable to limit the amount you consume at a time
More often than not, you find yourself unable to stop drinking once you start. People with alcohol use disorder frequently drink to the point of severe intoxication even if they only planned to have just a few.
4. Increased tolerance for alcohol
After drinking excessively for some time, a person's body develops a tolerance for alcohol. This results in the drinker consuming more alcohol to feel the same effect that they once felt.
If you discover that you need to drink four bottles of beer to feel the same effect two bottles would normally give you, you definitely need to check yourself.
5. Drinking more than everyone around you
If you constantly drink more alcohol than the people you socialize with, you might be at a risk.
6. Missing work because of a hangover
You often find yourself unable to get out of bed and go to work the next day, you might be getting addicted to alcohol. It starts to interfere with your career, putting your future at risk.
7. You prefer to drink alone
Heavy drinkers mostly prefer to do it alone where they don't have anyone to caution them about it.
