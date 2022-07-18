7 dining etiquette rules you've been breaking all along

Here are some dining rules you need to start taking seriously so you don't make a fool out of yourself in important gatherings.

1. Don't blow your food

When your food is hot, the first thing that comes to your mind is to blow it. Never do this because you might mistakenly spill the food on others while at it. Instead, wait for your food to cool down before you start eating.

2. Never talk when you have food in your mouth

This is just common sense. Talking with your mouth full is just gross. Even if someone asks you a question, wait till you swallow what you have in your mouth before answering.

3. Never say you're going to the restroom

If you need to use the restroom or leave the table at all during the meal, just excuse yourself. No further explanation is necessary.

4. Don't yell to get your waiter's attention

If you need to get your waiter's attention for any reason during the meal, simply try to make eye contact. If this doesn't work, put up your right hand with your index finger raised slightly. Do not yell.

5. Sip your wine from one spot

Once you sip from a glass, you must sip from that exact same place for the rest of the meal. This is to avoid leaving spots of your lipstick all around the glass.

6. Leave one bite left on your plate

No matter how delicious the meal is, always resist the urge to clean your plate. Leave a bite on your plate. This shows that you enjoyed the food but you weren't so famished you cleaned the whole plate- which could indicate that you are still hungry or the food wasn't enough.

7. Never forget to thank your host before leaving