7 budget-friendly ways to have a fun Sallah break

The Sallah break is finally here.

If you are like the writer of this article, you have been working so hard, and you deserve a break.

Whether you work from home or you go to the office, you need the perfect way to unwind outside your house, but not something that would eat into your budget for the month.

Here are budget-friendly ways to have fun this weekend;

Most museums and art galleries are free. Feed your eyes with art and take some great pictures. The famous Nike Art Gallery is in Lagos, Osun, Kogi and Abuja,

Parks are free in most cities. You can go for a picnic in these places. In Lagos, every weekend, there is always something interesting happening at Freedom Park. The entry fee is about N500.

There is usually a live concert, a band or something happening there. Apart from tasty suya, you can also walk around and read about history.

If you want to go out for the sake of it, then go to a bar for drinks with friends and enjoy each other's company.

There is usually music playing in the background that you can vibe to. You can also buy a side dish like asun, suya or fish as a group. Try going to a karaoke bar and singing while slightly drunk.

If your city has a beach, then you can go there! Beaches can be very relaxing, addictive and quite cheap to visit. Everything's better with friends, so go as a group. Budget about N5000 inclusive of transport, feeding and gate fee.

If you don’t mind the holiday crowd, then go to the cinema. There are a several blockbuster films and new releases, so it promises to be a fun watch.

If there is a university in your city, the theatre arts department usually has regular plays.

Plays can be quite interesting and live-action is so vibrant.

If you live in Lagos, there are plays at Muson centre and National Theatre almost every weekend. Most of the tickets are N5000.

If you put your ears to the ground, there is usually a concert or a live podcast recording, a comedy show going on somewhere in your city. Ask around for the details. Sometimes, these events are free!

