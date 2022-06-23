7 amazing ways to include honey in your daily diet

Honey has been a part of the average Nigerian diet for a long time as a reputed substitute for sugar. Here are 7 simple and fun ways to include honey in your daily diet.

1. Honey in tea

Honey is a great natural sweetener in smoothies, teas, coffees, pap and other beverages. Honey contains fructose, glucose, and other minerals such as iron, potassium, and calcium, making it much healthier than regular sugar.

Replace regular sugar in your beverages with one or two spoons of honey for a healthier alternative.

2. Honey as a bread spread

Using honey as a bread spread is a smarter and healthier alternative to the sugar-packed conventional bread spreads available in the market. Generously spread honey onto your morning toast for a delicious breakfast.

3. Honey in salad dressing

Using honey in salad dressing is another way to incorporate this superfood into your diet. Use honey to up your salad dressing game and turn snack time into a delicious, healthy daily routine.

4. Honey in water

The combination of lukewarm water, a few spoonful of honey, some drops of lemon juice, and some cinnamon powder makes a perfect detox drink. This drink also supports weight loss and allows the brain to produce chemicals that will help you stay relaxed.

5. Honey in milk

Mixing honey in a glass of warm milk before bedtime is incredibly relaxing. It promotes soothing sleep and helps you get rid of the day's stress.

6. Honey in desserts

You can replace sugar with honey in cakes, custards, and cookies. Apart from that, honey can serve as a topping for your snack-related foods like honey sandwiches, bacon and honey, pancakes with honey, and many others.

7. A spoonful of honey