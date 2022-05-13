RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

62-year-old Kenyan conquers Mt Everest, world's tallest mountain [Photos&Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

62-year-old retired teacher James Kagambi has become the first Kenyan native to summit the Mt Everest, the highest mountain in the world

A 62-year-old retired Kenyan teacher James Kagambi has become the first Kenyan native to summit the highest mountain in the world.

Kagambi, also known as KG, reached the summit of Mt. Everest on Thursday after a hard 40-day journey.

"The Full Circle Everest team led by Philip Henderson from California has made history as the first all-Black team to stand atop the summit, the highest mountain on earth," Jiban Ghimire, managing director at Shangri-La Nepal Treks, confirmed to the Himalayan Times.

Other climbers who accompanied James included Phil Henderson, Manoah Ainuu, Fred Campbell, Abby Dione, Thomas Moore, Desmond “Dom” Mullins, Rosemary Saal, and Eddie Taylor.

Before beginning his climbing career in 1987, Kagambi worked as a school teacher, sports coach, and traditional African music tutor.

In the same year, he was hired as a NOLS field teacher (National Outdoor Leadership School) in the US.

He spent almost 13 years as an outdoor instructor in the wilderness, teaching hiking, climbing, and mountaineering in Africa, Chile, and the United States.

KG has also taken part in NOLS climbing programs in Patagonia, Alaska, East Africa, and India on a regular basis.

He has also completed three of the Seven Summits and represented Africa in the 1992 Eiger Peace Climb organized by the United Nations.

KG has guided climbs on Mount Kenya and Mount Kilimanjaro in Kenya since the 1990s. He trains search and rescue teams on Mount Kenya, Kilimanjaro, and the Rwenzoris.

In Kenya, he has been recognized and honoured for his long-term contributions to the areas of rock climbing and mountaineering.

When KG is not practising his favourite hobby, high altitude climbing, he likes spending time with his family and children.

Denis Mwangi

