RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

6 things to know about the goddess Oshun

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Oshun, the river goddess is one of the most important characters in Yoruba mythology.

a statue signifying the maternity nature of iya osun at the sacred grove of oshun {culture trip}
a statue signifying the maternity nature of iya osun at the sacred grove of oshun {culture trip} Pulse Nigeria

Oshun is a central figure in the mythology of the creation of the earth and human beings.

Recommended articles
  • Oshun is the goddess of love, sensuality, water, and the protective deity of the river Oshun. She is also associated with fertility, lushness, greenness and life.
Oshun {pinterest}
Oshun {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria
  • Oshun was one of the 17 gods sent by Olodumare to create the world.

When she came down to earth, she wore a gold dress and jewellery. This is the reason why her worshippers also wear gold and yellow attires in festivals honouring her.

When the gods came down, they completely disregarded Oshun while they engaged in the work of creating the earth. Oshun went back to the heavens, where she spent time admiring herself in the mirror.

In the absence of Oshun, the other gods faced difficulties. They could not populate and revive the earth. They went back to heaven to apologize and beg Oshun. When she came back to the earth, she revived it with water.

  • In other mythological accounts, she is the wife of Shango, the god of thunder.
  • Oshun can give life and take life. One of her statues in her sacred grove in Osun state has babies around her. Every year expectant mothers go to her shrine to pray so they could get pregnant and give birth.  
  • Oshun is still worshipped today, even by people that are not Africans.
Beyonce in Lemonade music video channeling the goddess Oshun {pinterest}
Beyonce in Lemonade music video channeling the goddess Oshun {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria
  • Her most popular depiction is in the music video lemonade by Beyonce. Beyonce is underwater in the opening scene. In the next scene, she is wearing yellow, the colour of Oshun. As she opens the doors of the building, the water rises trailing her down the stairs.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari and the fear of another coup, war in Nigeria [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Shatta Wale and Nima boys allegedly attack contractors for not letting him pass (VIDEO)

How gunmen who killed Jonathan's ex-aide Gulak were gunned down

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Gunmen kill ex-Enugu High Court Judge Nnaji after dragging him from car

'Simi gave birth to herself'-Simi and Adekunle Gold stun Twitter as they reveal the face of her look-alike daughter for the first time

Gunmen kill 1, abduct 200 Islamiyya students in Niger

Police say Gulak left hotel without security escort

Adekunle Gold and Simi celebrate daughter as she turns 1