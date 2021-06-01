6 things to know about the goddess Oshun

Oshun is the goddess of love, sensuality, water, and the protective deity of the river Oshun. She is also associated with fertility, lushness, greenness and life.

Pulse Nigeria

Oshun was one of the 17 gods sent by Olodumare to create the world.

When she came down to earth, she wore a gold dress and jewellery. This is the reason why her worshippers also wear gold and yellow attires in festivals honouring her.

When the gods came down, they completely disregarded Oshun while they engaged in the work of creating the earth. Oshun went back to the heavens, where she spent time admiring herself in the mirror.

In the absence of Oshun, the other gods faced difficulties. They could not populate and revive the earth. They went back to heaven to apologize and beg Oshun. When she came back to the earth, she revived it with water.

In other mythological accounts, she is the wife of Shango, the god of thunder.

Oshun can give life and take life. One of her statues in her sacred grove in Osun state has babies around her. Every year expectant mothers go to her shrine to pray so they could get pregnant and give birth.

Oshun is still worshipped today, even by people that are not Africans.

Pulse Nigeria