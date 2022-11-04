6 special and unmissable moments from the Indomie Heroes Awards

If you missed the live event, here’s are six top favorite moments you should catch up on the Official Indomie Youtube Channel:

1. Winners Reenact their Heroic Acts

Get ready to fight tears as you witness the heartwarming moment when the winning acts come to life through dramatised performances that featured some of the winners themselves.

Pulse Nigeria

2. Live Interviews With Each Winner

Pulse Nigeria

It was another opportunity to shine for each of the 2022 heroes as they shared what inspired the courageous acts that earned them a spot on the Indomie Heroes List. You also don’t want to miss the six-year-old Chief Olamilekan serenade the audience with a Yoruba Proverb recital or skip when zoo tour guide Chibuike shares the secret to how he is able to communicate with the animals.

3. Past Winners Speak on How the Award Has Changed Their Lives

Pulse Nigeria

Winning the Heroes Award is life-changing for each of the young heroes, and as part of evening past winners Princess Esan (2012) and Joshua Agboola (2021) shared how the award transformed their lives, from covering tuition costs to motivating to give back in bigger ways to their communities.

4. Evelle & Indomie Kids Choir’s Spectacular Performance

Another moment you definitely don’t want to skip is the sensational rendition by Evelle and the beautiful performance of the Indomie Kids Choir as they sang the Indomie Heroes theme song, Show Some Love.

Pulse Nigeria

5. The Judging Process

Pulse Nigeria

This moment is for you, if you’ve ever asked the question: how does Indomie pick each year’s hero? The award evening featured a spotlight of the judges as they shared what qualities, virtues and narratives they look out for when selecting the heroes for each year.

6. 1 Million Awarded to Each Hero

Finally, and without question the most exciting moment of the evening was seeing the bright smiles on the faces of the winners as they received the grand prize of N1 million each.

Pulse Nigeria

Watch the full event broadcast and catch up on all the amazing moments from the 2022 Indomie Heroes Award by clicking here.

