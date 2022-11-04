RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

6 special and unmissable moments from the Indomie Heroes Awards

In celebration of inspiring acts of bravery and kindness among school children, the Indomie Heroes Award held its 15th award ceremony last Saturday, October 29th, to recognise the incredible acts of six young Nigerian heroes. The event which was broadcast across national television and on Youtube featured re-enactment of the winning acts of the year, stories from past winners and a stunning performance of the Indomie Heroes Awards Theme Song by Evelle and a Kids Choir.

If you missed the live event, here’s are six top favorite moments you should catch up on the Official Indomie Youtube Channel:

Get ready to fight tears as you witness the heartwarming moment when the winning acts come to life through dramatised performances that featured some of the winners themselves.

It was another opportunity to shine for each of the 2022 heroes as they shared what inspired the courageous acts that earned them a spot on the Indomie Heroes List. You also don’t want to miss the six-year-old Chief Olamilekan serenade the audience with a Yoruba Proverb recital or skip when zoo tour guide Chibuike shares the secret to how he is able to communicate with the animals.

Winning the Heroes Award is life-changing for each of the young heroes, and as part of evening past winners Princess Esan (2012) and Joshua Agboola (2021) shared how the award transformed their lives, from covering tuition costs to motivating to give back in bigger ways to their communities.

Another moment you definitely don’t want to skip is the sensational rendition by Evelle and the beautiful performance of the Indomie Kids Choir as they sang the Indomie Heroes theme song, Show Some Love.

This moment is for you, if you’ve ever asked the question: how does Indomie pick each year’s hero? The award evening featured a spotlight of the judges as they shared what qualities, virtues and narratives they look out for when selecting the heroes for each year.

Finally, and without question the most exciting moment of the evening was seeing the bright smiles on the faces of the winners as they received the grand prize of N1 million each.

Watch the full event broadcast and catch up on all the amazing moments from the 2022 Indomie Heroes Award by clicking here.

