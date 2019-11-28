Other times, parents anticipate the struggles of life and provide a name that will act as succour to the child. Whichever way parents decide to go, what is clear is that the name must mean something to them. To make your search for a name easier, we compiled lovely English names for girls with their powerful meanings.

English names for girls

54 English names for girls and their meanings

Below are English names for girls and their meanings.

A

Agatha: it means "good and honorable"

Agnes: it means "pure"

Abigail: it means "father's delight"

Adamaris: it means "graceful and noble"

Amanda: it means loveable

Amber: it means "jewel"

Amelia: it means "striving and industrious"

Audrey: it means "strength"

Abbey: it means "intelligent and beautiful"

Abela: it means "breathing"

Anya: it means "gracious"

Ava: it means "life" or "the living one"

B

Bella: it means "beautiful"

Betty: it means "God is my oat"

Belinda: it means "bright Linden tree"

Beatrice: it means "she who makes you happy"

Bonita: it means "pretty"

Brenda: it means "flaming sword"

Becky: it means "one who ties and join"

C

Caitlin: it means "pure and chaste"

Calista: it means "woman of most beauty"

Camellia: it means "flower"

Carissa: it means "gracious and kind"

Caroline: it means "free woman"

D

Daisy: it means "eye of the day"

Delight: it means "joy and pleasure"

E

Elena: it means "bright one"

Ella: it means "light"

Emma: it means "whole"

Erica: it means "honourable ruler"

Eve: it means to "breath"

F

Fauna: it means "to favour"

Fiona: it means "white or fair"

Felicity: it means "happiness or good fortune"

G

Grace: it means "kindness and mercy"

Genevieve: it means "white wave"

Gertrude: it means "strongest spear"

H

Helen: it means "light or torch"

Hannah: it means "favour"

I

Ivy: it means "faithful"

Isabella: it means "devoted to God"

J

Jasmine: it means "white flower"

Jennifer: it means "fair-skinned"

Jessica: it means "remarkable foresight"

Julia: it means "youthful"

K

Kimberley: it means "from the wood of a royal forest"

L

Linda: it means "beautiful"

Lucinda: it means "illumination"

Lily: it means "pure"

Luna: it means "moon"

Lydia: it means "beautiful one"

M

Melody: it means "to sing"

Maria: it means "wished for a child"

Margaret: it means "pearl"

N

Nora: it means "honour"

Nicole: it means "victory of the people"

O

Olivia: it means "olive branch"

P

Pamela: it means "all sweetness"

Priscilla: it means "classical"

Phoebe: it means "bright one"

Q

Queen: it means "ruler"

R

Ruby: it means "precious stone"

Rachel: it means "lamb"

Rosemary: it means "dew of the sea"

S

Stella: it means "star"

Sophie: it means "wisdom"

Samantha: it means "God heard"

Skyler: it means "eternal life"

T

Teresa: it means "to reap"

V

Violet: it means "purple"

Valerie: it means "valiant

Vivian: it means "alive"

W

Winnie: it means "fair"

Z

Zoe: it means "life"

Zelma: it means "protector"

Conclusion

Some of the names have variations. Go ahead and use them if they sound better to you. The meaning is not lost.

