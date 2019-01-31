What's not to love about seeing animals in their natural habitat?

Here are 5 animal adventures we think you should have this year.

1. The Great Migration in Kenya or Tanzania

This is basically the epic scene in Lion King when the wildebeests were running and Mufasa got thrown into the stampede. The Migration is the time when animals move clockwise around the ecosystem in search of water and fresh nutritious grasses. It occurs between two countries, Kenya and Tanzania, all through the year. When dry, cool August descends upon the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, the wildebeest begin their astounding journey north, following the rains to the more conservative Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

2. Go swimming with Penguins in Cape Town

Nothing beats swimming with Penguins in Madagascar, but this time in South Africa. Well, not much swimming though. At Boulder beach in Cape Town, South Africa, the waddle of penguins waddling across the white sand will definitely give you a different experience. South Africa also has loads of safari options, for example at Kruger National Park, so you can add that to your experience in the country.

3. Safari closer to home at Pendjari National Park, Benin Republic

The Pendjari National Park is probably the best park in West Africa. Wildlife in Pendjari ranges from lions to elephants to cheetahs to baboons – and plenty more for those with the patience to seek it. Surrounded by breathtaking Atakora mountains, the park has great infrastructure, sensational guides and accommodation right at the heart of the park to enjoy drives at sunrise and sunset, when wildlife is at its best.

4. Have a hot-air balloon safari in Tanzania

During a camping trip in the Serengeti, one of the adventures you can have is a hot-air balloon over the park. You can spot different animals such as lions and animals from your view up above.

5. Experience Mole National Park, Ghana

At this park, admission fees are under US$10 and walking safaris are standard but jeeps are for hire if you want to go on a game drive, the park has a 4x4 for hire. Animals such as elephants, warthogs, baboons, antelope, birds roam the park. There is even a swimming pool for a refreshing dip in between outings. Mole is known for how cheap and accessible it is.