5 weird superstitions 90s kids grew up with

Temi Iwalaiye

What are some superstitions you grew up with as a child?

African children grew up with superstitions [Pinterest]
African children grew up with superstitions [Pinterest]

Growing up in the 90s was very scary. We cannot forget movies about ritual killing that were like horror films, Mount Zion movies that were terrifying and a host of other things that put the fear of God in us.

I asked my colleagues about some superstitions they grew up with.

Here are some;

A broom will mean that a man will not be able to have strong swimmers that makes a woman pregnant.

Here you are trying to protect yourself from the harmful rays of the sun, but doing that will cause rain to disrupt your wedding.

I heard this a lot growing up. If you see an older person laying down, you must not cross or jump over them, if you do, your child will look like them and maybe because it's just rude.

Those who raised their legs while sleeping were labelled as witches who were probably communing with their coven members.

The devil was believed to be under the floor, and picking things up was likened to eating what he tasted.

How ridiculous was this and which did you grow up with?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

