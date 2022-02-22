5 weird superstitions 90s kids grew up with

I asked my colleagues about some superstitions they grew up with.

Here are some;

1. If you flog a man with a broom, he becomes impotent

A broom will mean that a man will not be able to have strong swimmers that makes a woman pregnant.

2. If you carry an umbrella under the sun, the rain will fall on your wedding day

Here you are trying to protect yourself from the harmful rays of the sun, but doing that will cause rain to disrupt your wedding.

3. If you cross over someone's leg, your child will look like the person

I heard this a lot growing up. If you see an older person laying down, you must not cross or jump over them, if you do, your child will look like them and maybe because it's just rude.

4. If you raise your leg when sleeping, you are a witch

Those who raised their legs while sleeping were labelled as witches who were probably communing with their coven members.

5. When eating and it falls on the fall, do not pick it up because the devil has eaten it

The devil was believed to be under the floor, and picking things up was likened to eating what he tasted.