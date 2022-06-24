5 weird myths from ancient Igbo culture

The origin of Day and Night

Long ago, there was a wealthy old widow who had no child. She grew worried, and her servant asked her to visit a priest, who told her to see the god of Ekwensu. The priest told her Ekwensu had plenty of children to choose from but warned her only to approach if she heard a mild ringing.

She journeyed for a long time, and when she eventually got there, the widow was told Ekwensu didn’t have any good children left, but a fine boy was standing around.

Despite all the warnings, she chose the boy and felt he would make a wonderful heir. The boy grew up wicked and ruthless, beheading everything and everyone around him, including the old widow.

An old witch who lived in the village was terrified by the boy and used juju to turn everywhere dark while she fled the village. The wicked boy was keen on killing the witch, so he used juju to make everything bright.

The battle of light and darkness continued for days until they were both tired and, in their final fight, lost control, and their juju collided, and the light and darkness became permanent.

Pulse Nigeria

The fight between Igwe and Ala

Igwe and Ala fought over a tree once, and after a very frustrating struggle, Igwe returned home and removed sunlight and rain from the earth. This caused chaos, and the birds flew up to persuade Igwe.

First, they sent Nduri, the cuckoo, but it grew tired, then they sent Okiri, the sparrow who didn’t make it. They eventually sent Apia, the hornbill who sang a beautiful song for Igwe.

Igwe was flattered by the music and gave Apia the rain and sunlight but instructed him only to open it when he got home. Apia got curious and opened it. The rain beat Apia and threw him to the ground, and then the sun beat Apia, warning that rain isn’t allowed to kill anyone.

How the earth came to be

Ogbu-ghu the hornbill’s mother had died and he built temporary burial place for his mother while he carried her around looking for a final resting place for his mother.

He travelled across the water just to find a woman called Ala who told Ogbu-ghu to bury his mother within her. She stretched out over a distance and became the earth.

Pulse Nigeria

Amadioha, the god of thunder

Amadioha is the Igbo god of thunder and is one of the most popular Igbo gods. He was said to have fought a lion at age 6 and led a battle at 17 where his friend Urashi was killed.

Amadioha later struck Urashi’s murderer dead at night. Amadioha was said to have dreadlocks, and he used to walk around with a ram. That’s why the ram is the symbol of Amadioha.

Pulse Nigeria

The defiance of slave trade

Oba was a respected hunter and warrior who protected his village from humans and animals. One day, Oba was about to hunt with other men in the village. As he prepared to leave, he heard the voice of his unborn child whispering,

‘The waters will bring you back to us .’Oba thought about the message for a while and shook it off; he instructed his two children to assist their mother in her daily chores, kissed them goodbye, and left with a smile.

Oba was hunting in the grasslands and saw a herd of antelopes, as he moved closer, he aimed at them, and suddenly they just scattered. He was always so quiet, so what would make the antelopes run like that.

Something hit him on the back of his head, and then he felt a fist punch him, and two strong men carried him for hours before reaching the wide bans of the river Niger.

He was to be sold into slavery, and the only comfort he had was the voice of his unborn son. As the captors were negotiating prices Oba understood what the voice meant; he whispered what the voice had been telling him ‘the water brought us, the water will take us to his fellow captives', and together, they walked backward and jumped into the water one by one.