5 ways travelling can make you more money

You can make a lot of money from travelling, but you have to be intentional about it.

For most people, travelling is usually only considered a hobby; something recreational, fun and not taken seriously. But the truth is, travelling can also be beneficial to your career and your bank account. Here are five ways you can make money from travelling:

1. New perspectives and new ideas

Travelling broadens the mind, it is a great way to see things from a different perspective. When you travel a lot, you'll be exposed to new experiences, which can inspire you in ways you wouldn't expect. Travelling can help you find business ideas that you never knew existed, it allows you to encounter different ways of doing things, and this can open your eyes to new opportunities. There may be ways that other people do something that are better or cheaper than the way you currently do it, and this could make you a lot of money.

2. Networking

The saying: "your network determines your net worth" is true. Networking is important in business, it opens doors for you and helps you get noticed by the right people. The good news is, travelling makes networking easy. Travelling gives you a chance to meet people from different industries, who may become valuable contacts later on.

In addition to making new friends in different industries (whom you might have never met if it weren't for your travels), travelling promotes intercultural understanding and respect, therefore it's no surprise that many of the friendships formed on trips help to correct the narratives that lead to ethnic warfare, which have an impact on businesses.

3. You can learn languages

When you travel often, you're likely to learn different languages. You might think this is irrelevant but learning languages has so many benefits for your life.

Being able to speak a language can help you get a job, do business with people in other states, start your own business and live in another country.

4. Travelling can give you the chance to try new things, which may end up being profitable

You never know what will be successful until you try it. As you travel, you might find a passion or talent in something that wasn't even on your radar before. Maybe you'll discover an interest in writing, or art, or becoming a travel photographer - or maybe even all three. Travelling helps you rediscover yourself.

5. Prospects

Travelling is a great way to find new business opportunities, it can help you discover new markets and advantages for your business, especially if you're looking for investors or customers. If you travel often, it's easy to keep your eyes open for companies that might be interested in hiring or partnering with you.

Funmi is a writer, thinker and marketing buff. Like Mark Manson, he hopes to give life advice that doesn't suck.

