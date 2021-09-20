5 ways to make a meal out of plantain

Plantains are seen as prized possessions only for only a few people because of how expensive they are. So, when you eventually buy them, you do not want them to waste.

So, what are the ways to make and preserve plantain

1. Fried plantain

This is what plantain is generally used for. Most people love fried plantain, it is popularly called dodo.

A trick is to buy plantains that are not all the way ripe, that way it has a longer shelf life except, you plan on frying it all at once.

2. Plantain and beans

An easy way to enjoy/get rid of fingers of plantain you have laying around is to mix it with beans. Plantain and beans is a delicious delicacy.

3. Grilled plantain

This is what is generally referred to as ‘Bole’. You can make your Bole at home if you have a grill. Eat with peanuts or grilled fish to have a good time.

4. Boiled plantain

For those avoiding high cholesterol associated with fried food, boiled plantain is always a better option. Plus, when you notice that your plantains are getting soft you can always boil them.

5. Plantain porridge.

