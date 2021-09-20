RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 ways to make a meal out of plantain

These are the different ways to cook plantain.

Plantains do not have a long shelf life. Before you can blink twice, it has become soggy and soiled

Plantains are seen as prized possessions only for only a few people because of how expensive they are. So, when you eventually buy them, you do not want them to waste.

So, what are the ways to make and preserve plantain

Fried plantain is loved by almost everyone [myactivekitchen]

This is what plantain is generally used for. Most people love fried plantain, it is popularly called dodo.

A trick is to buy plantains that are not all the way ripe, that way it has a longer shelf life except, you plan on frying it all at once.

An easy way to enjoy/get rid of fingers of plantain you have laying around is to mix it with beans. Plantain and beans is a delicious delicacy.

Grilled plantain is called Bole [jamiegeller]
Grilled plantain is called Bole [jamiegeller]

This is what is generally referred to as ‘Bole’. You can make your Bole at home if you have a grill. Eat with peanuts or grilled fish to have a good time.

Boiled plaintain is healthy [zenhealth]
Boiled plaintain is healthy [zenhealth]

For those avoiding high cholesterol associated with fried food, boiled plantain is always a better option. Plus, when you notice that your plantains are getting soft you can always boil them.

Vegetable plantain porridge [whats2eat]
Vegetable plantain porridge [whats2eat]

Yes, you can make porridge with plantain. Don’t forget to add vegetable leaves to spice it up.

