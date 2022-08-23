5 unconventional snacks you'll commonly see in Warri

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 unconventional snacks you'd commonly see in Warri

Oghenerume Progress

Eating snacks is something everyone loves to do, however it can get boring if you have to eat the same kind of snacks every time.

Groundnut candy
Groundnut candy

For those who are absolute snack lovers especially when it is time for movies, or something to keep your mouth busy before you eat your main meal, here are five unconventional snacks you'd commonly see in Warri that you can try.

Beans pie is one unconventional snack you can find in warri. It can be referred to as the cousin of meat pie as it is basically the same pie but this time around, beans is used for the filling and not beef.

This form of pie, which can be an alternative for vegetarians who don't eat meat pie, is extremely healthy, rich in carbohydrates, plant protein and fibres. Beans pie can be enjoyed with a cool drink and if you want to relive some childhood experience, try it with cold zobo.

Beans pie
Beans pie Pulse Nigeria

Another unconventional snack you can find in warri is Ikara. This is a super delicious snack made with plantain and corn. Ikara is crunchy and can be enjoyed with coconut.

Ikara
Ikara Pulse Nigeria

Kpokpo garri, also commonly referred to as tapioca, is another crunchy unconventional snack. Kpokpo garri is made from cassava root and it is mainly consumed by those in the southern part of Nigeria.

Kpokpo garri is white in colour, crunchy and can be enjoyed with groundnuts. Another extremely rare but delicious way to enjoy kpokpo garri is dipping it in meat or chicken broth, the taste of this is absolutely heavenly.

Kpokpo garri and Groundnut
Kpokpo garri and Groundnut Pulse Nigeria

Madiga is basically trenches bread made from wheat flour and it is another unconventional snack found in warri. It is more filling than your usual bread and can be enjoyed with groundnuts.

Some persons take it a notch higher by making a 'madiga sandwich' where you mix butter, sardine or corned beef and put in between the madiga slices.

Madiga and Groundnut
Madiga and Groundnut Pulse Nigeria

This by far is one of the most unusual snacks found in Warri and also Sapele. Also referred to as edible maggots, this snack is an insect- beetle larva that lives in the palm tree.

Some people prefer to eat it raw, boiled, or fried, while others love it roasted. Edible worm can be enjoyed with kpokpo garri or palm wine.

Edible worm
Edible worm Pulse Nigeria

This just has to be on this list of unconventional snacks found in warri. It is a delicious crunchy sugar-coated snack made with peanuts and sugar.

Some people refer to it as “Sisi Pelebe” but in Warri, it is commonly called Groundnut candy.

Oghenerume Progress
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 ways to guarantee you never skip gym day

5 ways to guarantee you never skip gym day

5 perfect outfit ideas for bridesmaids

5 perfect outfit ideas for bridesmaids

5 unconventional snacks you'll commonly see in Warri

5 unconventional snacks you'll commonly see in Warri

Zylus Homes launches Zylus Court Phase II to consolidate efforts tackling housing deficit in Nigeria

Zylus Homes launches Zylus Court Phase II to consolidate efforts tackling housing deficit in Nigeria

Do It Yourself: Hair treatments that will grow your hair in 1 month

Do It Yourself: Hair treatments that will grow your hair in 1 month

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you

How onions improves men's sex drive and health

How onions improves men's sex drive and health

5 biggest music festivals in Africa

5 biggest music festivals in Africa

Lagos Talks 91.3FM organises town hall meetings

Lagos Talks 91.3FM organises town hall meetings

Trending

fifty koko currency Nigeria (Scooper)

A trip down memory lane: The timeline of currency in Nigeria

The Japanese government wants more young people to drink alcohol [liderairbag]

Here's why the Japanese government wants more young people to drink alcohol

Biritiba Mirim, Brazil

Dying is illegal in these 7 places

Okpa

5 things you probably never knew about Okpa