5 unconventional snacks you'll commonly see in Warri

1) Beans pie

Beans pie is one unconventional snack you can find in warri. It can be referred to as the cousin of meat pie as it is basically the same pie but this time around, beans is used for the filling and not beef.

This form of pie, which can be an alternative for vegetarians who don't eat meat pie, is extremely healthy, rich in carbohydrates, plant protein and fibres. Beans pie can be enjoyed with a cool drink and if you want to relive some childhood experience, try it with cold zobo.

2) Ikara

Another unconventional snack you can find in warri is Ikara. This is a super delicious snack made with plantain and corn. Ikara is crunchy and can be enjoyed with coconut.

3) Kpokpo garri

Kpokpo garri, also commonly referred to as tapioca, is another crunchy unconventional snack. Kpokpo garri is made from cassava root and it is mainly consumed by those in the southern part of Nigeria.

Kpokpo garri is white in colour, crunchy and can be enjoyed with groundnuts. Another extremely rare but delicious way to enjoy kpokpo garri is dipping it in meat or chicken broth, the taste of this is absolutely heavenly.

4) Madiga

Madiga is basically trenches bread made from wheat flour and it is another unconventional snack found in warri. It is more filling than your usual bread and can be enjoyed with groundnuts.

Some persons take it a notch higher by making a 'madiga sandwich' where you mix butter, sardine or corned beef and put in between the madiga slices.

5) Edible worm

This by far is one of the most unusual snacks found in Warri and also Sapele. Also referred to as edible maggots, this snack is an insect- beetle larva that lives in the palm tree.

Some people prefer to eat it raw, boiled, or fried, while others love it roasted. Edible worm can be enjoyed with kpokpo garri or palm wine.

Bonus Snack - Groundnut candy

This just has to be on this list of unconventional snacks found in warri. It is a delicious crunchy sugar-coated snack made with peanuts and sugar.