These tourist attractions have little structure and have the potential to be much more than they are.

Nigeria has been blessed with many natural and man made tourist attractions, but the problem is management and structure.

We've highlighted some of the attractions that would do well with attention from the government.

1. Mambilla Plateau, Taraba

With the highest point in Nigeria stands at about 1,600 meters (5,249 ft) above sea level, Mambilla plateau should be on the top of your list. The plateau has a combination of waterfalls, hills and mountains. The highest mountain Chappal Wadi which stands at 7,936 ft above sea level is the highest mountain in Nigeria is found at the northeastern flank of the Plateau. The plateau is Nigeria’s northern continuation of the Bamenda Highlands of Cameroon.

2. Oba of Benin’s Palace, Edo

Ordinarily, the Oba of Benin is a traditional institution that is highly respected in Nigeria. It is located at the heart of the ancient City of Benin. Some of the things you should never do at the palace include: finger pointing; you must not whistle; you must not open an umbrella during festivals and you must never adorn black attire.

3. Ogbunike Cave, Anambra

Ogbunike cave is located in Oyi local government area of Anambra state in Eastern Nigeria. The main cave consists of a massive structure with a big open chamber at the entrance. There are ten tunnels at the main chamber leading to different directions with streams and body of water at various places. The caves house a large colony of bats of various sizes.

The cultural rules are displayed on a sign at the entrance which reads: remove your shoes before entering the cave, ladies under period banned and herbalist or spiritual ceremony in the cave is banned.

4. Idanre Hills, Ondo

Located in the quiet town of Idanre local government of Ondo state is Idanre hills. To get to the peak of the hill, you have to negotiate 667 steps and there are 5 spots for tourist to rest. The hills provided protection against marauding enemies in the past. Amongst the hills, one stands out which is the Agbagba Hill.This is very popular because of the Agboogun footprints.

5. Gurara Waterfalls, Niger

Discovered by a Gwari hunter called Buba in 1745, this waterfall is one of Niger’s major tourist attractions. It was named after two deities Gura and Rara which were worshipped by the Gwari people. The waterfall is very beautiful and it stands at a height of 30 meters and a gushing width of 200 meters. When you visit Niger or Abuja, be sure to stop by at Gurara waterfalls.