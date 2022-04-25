5 Tips to managing and breaking Fast during Ramadan

These tips will help Muslims better manage their body and mind during the remaining days of the fast:

1. Be prepared mentally and physically:

It is important to know that fasting is both a physical and a mental exercise, and as such, one should prepare the body and mind. Consider your day-to-day routine and the workload for each day; this will help you make a solid plan to incorporate into your work schedule while still factoring in time for sleep and rest.

2. Drink enough water:

Staying hydrated, especially between Iftar and Suhoor, reduces the risk of dehydration while fasting during the day. Drink enough water even when not thirsty; the body serves as a reservoir.

3. Eat in portion sizes:

Avoid overeating during Iftar; excessive eating may result in unhealthy rapid weight gain and indigestion. This is why portion control is essential, do not eat huge amounts of food at a time; this would only increase cravings and appetite for food.

4. Keep busy:

Staying busy keeps the mind distracted and makes time go by quickly. Although fasting can be physically draining, having something to do keeps the mind and body occupied from thinking about food.

5. Never skip Suhoor: