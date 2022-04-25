Fasting during the month of Ramadan entails healthy Muslims abstaining from foods, drinks, and sexual activity from dawn to sunset each day, as each individual is encouraged to wake up early to eat Suhoor to carry them through the day’s activities. Stress, dehydration, and sleep deprivation may sometimes make fasting difficult; however, one thing to note is that healthy fasting is achievable as long as you take in the right kind of food in the correct quantity.
5 Tips to managing and breaking Fast during Ramadan
Ramadan is always a season of sober reflection, charity, prayers, fasting, as well as community service.
These tips will help Muslims better manage their body and mind during the remaining days of the fast:
1. Be prepared mentally and physically:
It is important to know that fasting is both a physical and a mental exercise, and as such, one should prepare the body and mind. Consider your day-to-day routine and the workload for each day; this will help you make a solid plan to incorporate into your work schedule while still factoring in time for sleep and rest.
2. Drink enough water:
Staying hydrated, especially between Iftar and Suhoor, reduces the risk of dehydration while fasting during the day. Drink enough water even when not thirsty; the body serves as a reservoir.
3. Eat in portion sizes:
Avoid overeating during Iftar; excessive eating may result in unhealthy rapid weight gain and indigestion. This is why portion control is essential, do not eat huge amounts of food at a time; this would only increase cravings and appetite for food.
4. Keep busy:
Staying busy keeps the mind distracted and makes time go by quickly. Although fasting can be physically draining, having something to do keeps the mind and body occupied from thinking about food.
5. Never skip Suhoor:
Skipping Suhoor to have extra hours of sleep may sound like a good idea at the time, but it is not a healthy habit during Ramadan. Suhoor is very important during Ramadan; because of the long hours of fasting, the body becomes tired quickly and dehydrated during the day due to the skipped Suhoor.
