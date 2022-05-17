RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 tips for planning the perfect baecation

Travelling with your significant other can create memories that will last a lifetime.

Baecation
Baecation

Spending quality time with your partner is important for a healthy relationship. Sometimes you need to take a break from work, friends, family, and your busy schedule, and go on a vacation with your partner. It is a perfect way to unwind and reconnect with them.

Planning a baecation can be quite stressful and overwhelming because you want to make it special and perfect for each other avoiding any loose ends whatsoever. Here are 5 tips to guide you through planning your perfect baecation and to make the process less daunting;

1. Both parties should be involved in the planning:

Unless it is a surprise vacation from one party to the other, both parties should be involved in the planning process to avoid one party feeling left out during the vacation. Share the responsibilities of the planning between each other according to your strength and weaknesses.

2. Agree to a budget

This is very important. Before you get too far along with your planning, you need to agree to a budget on how much would be spent on the vacation, how it will be spent and how much each party is willing to contribute. Try as much as possible not to stray too far away from the laid down budget. This will help you avoid having money conversations during your romantic getaway.

3. Choose a destination

After you have agreed to a budget, make a list of destinations within your budget and select the one that interests you both. Make research about the destination you have chosen to ensure it is one you both will find enjoyable because you don't want to go to a place that interests only you and not your partner.

4. Plan out activities

Make a list of what you want to do while on the vacation and make a loose schedule of what days you want to do them. It doesn't have to be regimented, just a general idea of what you want to do on your trip and when. You also need to be flexible and avoid having a tight schedule. The whole point of the trip is to relax and have fun together, just do it in a way you both enjoy.

5. Finally, keep the memories

Have fun on your perfect baecation, but don't forget to keep the memories. Take pictures, make videos, buy souvenirs and about anything that will always make you remember the time you spent with your partner.

