5 thrilling activities for adventure seekers

These adventures are what make life interesting. Here are 5 heart-pounding adventures that will get the adrenaline shooting through your body:

1. Bungee jumping

Bungee jumping has been an exciting activity for adrenaline junkies since the 1980s. It involves jumping headfirst from a tall structure, usually referred to as the launching pad. The launching pad may be a bridge, crane, tower, or mountain.

A cord is usually attached to the launching pad and connected to a specially made ankle harness and often backed up by a secondary harness to ensure safety. Once the movement stops, the jumper hangs at the end of the rope where he then climbs up the cord or is pulled up by the attendants.

Bungee jumping is relatively safe and a very exciting activity that will get your heart beating fast.

2. Skydiving

This activity is a bit similar to bungee jumping. It is a very popular option when it comes to adventurous activities. It involves jumping from an aircraft thousands of feet above the ground and performing acrobatic maneuvers in the air under free-fall before pulling a cord to release a parachute that ensures a safe landing.

First-time skydivers are strapped to an experienced guide who will walk them through the process of jumping out of the plane and landing safely on the ground.

3. Canyoning

Canyoning, also known as gorge walking is an exciting activity that combines hiking, climbing, gliding and white water sports. It involves walking, jumping, swimming through deep basins, and gliding down natural slides to cross gorges, ravines and waterfalls in mountain watercourses.

It is a physically demanding activity best suited for those whose fitness level is better than average. It is a thrilling activity, especially for those who enjoy extreme hiking.

4. Rafting

White water rafting involves navigating an inflated raft down a rough river or choppy mountain watercourse. It involves dodging whirlpools between rocks and trying not to fall out with a bunch of other people.

You can choose from six rafting levels of difficulty, from slow-moving water with small waves to the highly technical and challenging. Rafting is a great way to encourage team spirit.

5. Zip lining

Zip lining is a common adventurous activity in many countries. It involves being strapped to a protective belt while gliding down a steel cable connected from one point to another hundreds of feet above the ground.