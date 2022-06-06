RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 thrilling activities for adventure seekers

Authors:

Akinola Victoria

What is life without a little bit of adventure?

Zip lining
Zip lining

In the words of Mae West, an American actress; 'You only live once but if you do it right, once is enough'. Sometimes, you need to push yourself out of your comfort zone and take on some daring adventures that will have you screaming your lungs out.

Recommended articles

These adventures are what make life interesting. Here are 5 heart-pounding adventures that will get the adrenaline shooting through your body:

1. Bungee jumping

Bungee jumping has been an exciting activity for adrenaline junkies since the 1980s. It involves jumping headfirst from a tall structure, usually referred to as the launching pad. The launching pad may be a bridge, crane, tower, or mountain.

A cord is usually attached to the launching pad and connected to a specially made ankle harness and often backed up by a secondary harness to ensure safety. Once the movement stops, the jumper hangs at the end of the rope where he then climbs up the cord or is pulled up by the attendants.

Bungee jumping is relatively safe and a very exciting activity that will get your heart beating fast.

Bungee jumping
Bungee jumping Pulse Nigeria

2. Skydiving

This activity is a bit similar to bungee jumping. It is a very popular option when it comes to adventurous activities. It involves jumping from an aircraft thousands of feet above the ground and performing acrobatic maneuvers in the air under free-fall before pulling a cord to release a parachute that ensures a safe landing.

First-time skydivers are strapped to an experienced guide who will walk them through the process of jumping out of the plane and landing safely on the ground.

skydiving
skydiving ece-auto-gen

3. Canyoning

Canyoning, also known as gorge walking is an exciting activity that combines hiking, climbing, gliding and white water sports. It involves walking, jumping, swimming through deep basins, and gliding down natural slides to cross gorges, ravines and waterfalls in mountain watercourses.

It is a physically demanding activity best suited for those whose fitness level is better than average. It is a thrilling activity, especially for those who enjoy extreme hiking.

Canyoning
Canyoning Pulse Nigeria

4. Rafting

White water rafting involves navigating an inflated raft down a rough river or choppy mountain watercourse. It involves dodging whirlpools between rocks and trying not to fall out with a bunch of other people.

You can choose from six rafting levels of difficulty, from slow-moving water with small waves to the highly technical and challenging. Rafting is a great way to encourage team spirit.

Rafting
Rafting Pulse Nigeria

5. Zip lining

Zip lining is a common adventurous activity in many countries. It involves being strapped to a protective belt while gliding down a steel cable connected from one point to another hundreds of feet above the ground.

A pulley is attached to the cable which the glider holds on to and zips across the line. Zip lines can stretch across forests, canyons, beaches and many other natural settings that offer amazing panoramic views.

Authors:

Akinola Victoria Akinola Victoria Akinola Victoria is a passionate writer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 thrilling activities for adventure seekers

5 thrilling activities for adventure seekers

Chaotic life of an HR: The missing piece of the puzzle (Ep. 24)

Chaotic life of an HR: The missing piece of the puzzle (Ep. 24)

Dano Milk got Nigerians milking it on World Milk Day

Dano Milk got Nigerians milking it on World Milk Day

Women Talk Sex: ‘Men who talk the most, do the least’

Women Talk Sex: ‘Men who talk the most, do the least’

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

The Lagos Leather Fair is almost here, and it’ll be more than you can imagine!

The Lagos Leather Fair is almost here, and it’ll be more than you can imagine!

5 things women need to know about experiencing orgasms

5 things women need to know about experiencing orgasms

Going through a hoe phase could be really good for you

Going through a hoe phase could be really good for you

5 foods that increase your chances of conceiving twins

5 foods that increase your chances of conceiving twins

Trending

A-Z of Yoruba names for your kids (with meanings)

A-Z Yoruba names for your kids (with meanings!)

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand

A brief walk into the lives of Ika tribe

Ika tribe: A brief walk into the lives of this ethnic group

10 ways to have fun in Lagos with just N5,000

Chinonso and her friends kayaking