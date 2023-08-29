5 thirst-quenching fruits with over 90% water content

There are so many benefits to eating foods rich in water. It helps with digestion and the absorption of nutrients, not to mention that it makes your skin glow and your hair healthy, among other benefits.

Which fruits are largely made of water?

1. Cucumber

They're 95% water and have a low calorie count. They reduce inflammation and swelling and are fantastic at reducing the effects of old age by smoothing out wrinkles and making you look younger.

2. Carrots

Do you know that carrots are made of 90% water? Although they look hard and crunchy, they're full of water. They're also high in beta-carotene and other antioxidants, which help prevent cancer and keep your heart and skin healthy.

3. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are healthy fruits ( and not vegetables) that contain 95% water. They have antioxidants like lycopene, which fights against cancer, reduce cholesterol, and improve heart health.

4. Watermelon

Watermelon is delicious yet low in calories. It contains 91% water and lycopene, which protects cells from UV damage and improves skin.

5. Grapefruit

