5 things you probably never knew about Okpa

With its lovely gold color and unique aroma, Okpa is one meal that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, dinner or as the perfect travel meal. It can be eaten with pap or garri, or if you prefer, alone.

If you have had Okpa or you have eaten it often, here are some things you probably never knew about this delicacy.

1) It's referred to as king's food

Okpa is referred to as Lion’s food or King’s meal by some persons in the southeast. The reason for this lovely name is not well known, but personally, it could have been because it has a wonderful taste that is definitely fit for kings, who knows?

2) It helps to boost sleep quality

If you are suffering from insomnia, Okpa could be of great help. This delicacy contains some potent sleep-inducing properties such as tryptophan.

In addition, Okpa contains ingredients that stimulate the production of niacin and serotonin. These are important mood regulators that also help to boost sleep quality.

3) Okpa helps prevent bone-related diseases

This popular delicacy is not only known for its great taste, it also helps in preventing bone-related diseases such as arthritis, osteoporosis. This is made possible because Okpa is an excellent source of calcium and phosphorus.

These compounds improve bone health. In addition to this, Okpa contains properties that stimulate the production of collagen, a compound that helps in the formation of connective tissues in the body, including tendon, skin cartilage and bones.

4) It is good for weight loss

Okpa is also perfect if you are trying to lose weight. This is because Okpa, like all protein-rich food, is thermogenic, i.e it takes longer time to digest.

Eating Okpa means you get satisfied fast and feel full for a longer time and drink more water.

5) Okpa does not require much seasoning when cooking