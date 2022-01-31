RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 things to know before you visit a fancy restaurant in Lagos

Temi Iwalaiye

If you live in Lagos, restaurant hopping can be a fun way to pass time.

You deserve a fine dining experience [Howtostart]
You deserve a fine dining experience [Howtostart]

Check my list of the restaurants in Lagos you can spend less than N5,000 here.

You deserve a fine dining experience, so please take a break from fast food locations.

Although Ikeja GRA has some cool spots, places around Victoria Island and Lekki are the places to beat.

But Lagos restuarants can be a horrible experience depending on what you do before and during such trips.

Here are five ways to have a great time at these classy restaurants;

Most Lagos restaurants have an Instagram page. Go there and check their menu and price list.

For someone like me on budget, I need to calculate how much I will be spending, so I won’t go there and start biting my nails.

Because of inflation, be sure to add an extra two thousand naira to whatever the price list says.

Some places have really good food, and some do not, but they look great for pictures on Instagram. If you are looking for restaurants with nice meals, I recommend HSE Gourmet, The House, Cafeteria Ng, Pitstop etc. The food in these places is top-notch.

The drinks in these places are more expensive than the meals. If you do not have money, just choose water, nobody will beat you because you didn’t get a glass of wine for N5,000.

The waiting time is important and sometimes food proportions might not be filling. Typically, 30 minutes of waiting is enough.

This isn’t Iya Tope’s restaurant so if you are very hungry, you should not try these places.

The favourite part of visiting classy restaurants is their classy toilets. Perfect for mirror selfies.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

