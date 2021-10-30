5 things to do if you are tired of eating rice

If you eat out, there are new options you should try to expand your palette. Even if you cook your meals by yourself you can also expand your cuisine from the more common options.

Here are some ways to spice up your diet.

1. Try some other food combinations

Akara and pap, beans and garri, pancakes and hot dogs, beans and plantain, Moi-Moi and pap, yam and eggs, beans and bread, boli and fish, plantain porridge, yam porridge, rice and vegetable, rice and egusi.

There are many other food combinations to try, do not limit yourself to just rice.

2. Try soups and solids

You are tired of eating yam, rice and spaghetti? Why don’t you try solid meals like semo, pounded yam, amala, fufu and eba?

Every state in Nigeria has its own peculiar soups but the south-south and the south-east trump them all. Why don’t you try afang, banga and Edikang Ikong?

If you are not disposed to that, try amala with assorted meat but make sure you are not eating at a place where it costs so much.

If you cook at home, soups do not take as much time as we are led to believe; ogbono, vegetables and okro take less than 30 minutes to be prepared.

3. Try baked goods

Learning to bake or buy baked goods. Croissants, doughnuts, cakes, pies and other confectionaries add some fluff to your diet.

4. Try different recipes

You can eat the same meals but in different ways. Have you tried stir-fry jollof rice or basmati rice? Order for a different type of spaghetti. It gives you the illusion of not eating the same food all the time.

If you cook your food, then try out different recipes. Learn new ways to make your regular meals.

5. Experiment with restaurants