5 Things to do during Ramadan

There are various ways and acts to show good deeds during the month of Ramadan; here are a few that can be acted on easily and almost instantly.

1.Give to charity

Giving to the needy is one major thing emphasized in Islam; giving to the less privileged is highly encouraged during Ramadan. Make donations to help those in need feed. Generosity is always a good deed.

2. Dedicate more time for the Holy Quran

Allocate ample time to studying and internalizing the Holy Quran as the application of every lesson is seen in the daily lives of all. It is also a known fact that there are rewards for every Arabic letter recited.

3. Spend time with loved ones

Make use of this opportunity to bond with loved ones and family. This can be achieved by making more contributions at home, doing more household chores at home, and cooking Iftar and Suhoor meals. Any act to help out one another in the month of Ramadan.

4. Volunteer

Volunteering time for the benefit of others is also another good deed that can be acted out more during Ramadan. This is a deed that ultimately benefits humanity as well as the volunteer.

5. Intensified labour in the remembrance of Allah