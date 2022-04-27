Even as the month is slowly wrapping up, there is still that opportunity to do good to others to make better people in Islam.
5 Things to do during Ramadan
Ramadan is a month of Mercy, and as there is this hunger to deepen relationships and intimacy, one thing to remember as well as the good deeds to be done in this season.
There are various ways and acts to show good deeds during the month of Ramadan; here are a few that can be acted on easily and almost instantly.
1.Give to charity
Giving to the needy is one major thing emphasized in Islam; giving to the less privileged is highly encouraged during Ramadan. Make donations to help those in need feed. Generosity is always a good deed.
2. Dedicate more time for the Holy Quran
Allocate ample time to studying and internalizing the Holy Quran as the application of every lesson is seen in the daily lives of all. It is also a known fact that there are rewards for every Arabic letter recited.
3. Spend time with loved ones
Make use of this opportunity to bond with loved ones and family. This can be achieved by making more contributions at home, doing more household chores at home, and cooking Iftar and Suhoor meals. Any act to help out one another in the month of Ramadan.
4. Volunteer
Volunteering time for the benefit of others is also another good deed that can be acted out more during Ramadan. This is a deed that ultimately benefits humanity as well as the volunteer.
5. Intensified labour in the remembrance of Allah
Never should one forget the true intentions of fasting during the Holy month of Ramadan, which is primarily to deepen connections with Allah. Therefore, it is important to spend time remembering Allah by attending religious lectures, talks and by the reading of the Quran.
