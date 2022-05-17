5 surprising things coconut water can do for skin

The benefits of coconut water has to do mainly with its intake and note external application on the skin. There’s no evidence suggesting that topical application of coconut water can reduce redness, blackheads, or skin pigmentation.

Take advantage of the beauty benefits it coconut water because it is not just a drink to give you a soothing and relaxing feeling on your beach holiday or in the scorching summer heat.

Pulse.com.gh bring you 5 skin benefits of coconut water.

1. Flushes out toxins

Enriched with vitamins A, K and C, coconut water cleanses the skin thoroughly for a healthier-looking skin due to its collagen production.

2.Prevents aging

Coconut water helps your skin to repair and restore itself faster, thereby reducing signs of ageing due to cytokines present in it.

3. Fights acne

Regularly intake coconut water soothes your gut as well as your entire body from the inside, which makes acne occurrences extremely rare.

4.Glow Effect

Coconut water is hydrating and nourishing which helps with cases like patch skin and dry skin. When drunk habitually, it eventually leaves the skin with a glow effect.

5.Boost complexion