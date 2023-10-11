ADVERTISEMENT
5 surprising reasons you don't feel hungry

Samiah Ogunlowo

Do you often experience loss of appetite? [Freepik]

But what happens when that cue doesn't kick in as expected? We've all experienced moments when our appetite seems to vanish, leaving us puzzled.

This article explores five surprising reasons you may not be feeling hungry. They are;

The mind-body connection is a powerful force. When you're under stress, whether it's due to work, relationships, or other factors, your body releases cortisol, often dubbed the "stress hormone."

Cortisol not only triggers the fight-or-flight response but also suppresses appetite. In high-stress situations, your body prioritises survival over digestion. This can lead to reduced hunger and even occasional loss of appetite.

We're often told that thirst can masquerade as hunger, but did you know that dehydration can also suppress your appetite? When you're not adequately hydrated, your body's signals can get crossed. You might interpret thirst as a lack of hunger, leading to reduced food intake.

Staying hydrated throughout the day can help ensure your appetite cues remain clear [Masterfile] Pulse Nigeria
Certain medications, from antibiotics to antidepressants, can have unexpected effects on your appetite. Some drugs may increase feelings of fullness or alter your taste perception.

If you've noticed changes in your appetite since starting a new medication, it's a good idea to discuss this with your healthcare provider, who can offer guidance on managing these effects.

Your food choices play a pivotal role in regulating hunger. Consuming nutrient-dense foods rich in fiber, healthy fats, and protein can help keep your appetite in check. These foods provide a steady release of energy, preventing rapid spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels, which can lead to feelings of hunger. Opt for whole grains, lean proteins, and plenty of fruits and vegetables to support appetite control.

Sleep is often underestimated when it comes to appetite regulation. Poor or insufficient sleep can disrupt the balance of hunger-related hormones, ghrelin, and leptin. Ghrelin stimulates appetite, while leptin signals fullness. When you don't get enough sleep, ghrelin levels increase, and leptin levels drop, potentially leaving you feeling less hungry during the day.

Hunger is a complex interplay of physiological and psychological factors. While these surprising reasons for not feeling hungry can occasionally influence your appetite, it's essential to remember that occasional fluctuations are entirely normal.

However, if you consistently experience a loss of appetite or suspect an underlying health issue, consult a healthcare professional for guidance.

Listening to your body, staying hydrated, managing stress, and making nutritious food choices are key steps in ensuring your appetite remains in sync with your overall well-being.

Samiah Ogunlowo

