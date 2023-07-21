ADVERTISEMENT
5 surprising food and drinks that cause bad breath

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know the food and drinks that make your breath more smelly than normal?

Foods that cause bad breath [istockphoto]
Foods that cause bad breath [istockphoto]

You have to be careful what you put into your mouth. Here are foods and drinks that make your breath more smelly than normal:

Sardines cause bad breath [Medicalnewstoday]
Sardines cause bad breath [Medicalnewstoday]
Canned tuna or as we call it in Nigeria, sardine causes bad breath.

Storing seafood in a dark, metallic can speed up the decomposition process, resulting in an unpleasant change in smell and taste.

Trimethylamines, a substance present in fish, is the source of that fishy smell we all hate they tend to remain in the mouth and emit an unpleasant odour.

Citrus fruits cause bad breath [Firstcry]
Citrus fruits cause bad breath [Firstcry]
Eating a lot of citrus fruits like tangerine, orange and lemon promotes bad breath since odour-causing bacteria prefer an acidic environment. This is especially true if you experience acid reflux, as it can cause acids to come back up into your throat, leading to an unpleasant smelly breath.

Coffee also stains the teeth [smileteam]
Coffee also stains the teeth [smileteam]

Although coffee has its advantages, it can also cause dryness in the mouth, which can lead to a decrease in saliva production and create an environment that allows foul-smelling bacteria to flourish and linger. Sip on a glass of water for each cup of coffee you have which dissolves stinky substances.

Garlic is also absorbed into your bloodstream, which allows a second wave of odour to enter your lungs and then readily exit through your mouth. When the garlic has been absorbed, your pores start to release a pungent odour.

Garlic and onions cause bad breath [medicalnewstoday]
Garlic and onions cause bad breath [medicalnewstoday]

Even after you've finished eating them, onions continue to smell. They both contain sulfuric compounds that enter your system and the smell can come up at any time.

Brush your teeth and floss to remove any remaining garlic and onions from your mouth. Remember to rinse your mouth twice every day as well.

Milk may be beneficial for the body, but it can be bad for the mouth. The unpleasant and repulsive odour comes from the natural bacteria living on your tongue, as they consume amino acids found in milk and cheese and cause bad breath.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

