5 surprising food and drinks that cause bad breath

You have to be careful what you put into your mouth. Here are foods and drinks that make your breath more smelly than normal:

1. Canned fish or sardines

Canned tuna or as we call it in Nigeria, sardine causes bad breath.

Storing seafood in a dark, metallic can speed up the decomposition process, resulting in an unpleasant change in smell and taste.

Trimethylamines, a substance present in fish, is the source of that fishy smell we all hate they tend to remain in the mouth and emit an unpleasant odour.

2. Citrus fruits

Eating a lot of citrus fruits like tangerine, orange and lemon promotes bad breath since odour-causing bacteria prefer an acidic environment. This is especially true if you experience acid reflux, as it can cause acids to come back up into your throat, leading to an unpleasant smelly breath.

3. Coffee

Although coffee has its advantages, it can also cause dryness in the mouth, which can lead to a decrease in saliva production and create an environment that allows foul-smelling bacteria to flourish and linger. Sip on a glass of water for each cup of coffee you have which dissolves stinky substances.

4. Garlic and onions

Garlic is also absorbed into your bloodstream, which allows a second wave of odour to enter your lungs and then readily exit through your mouth. When the garlic has been absorbed, your pores start to release a pungent odour.

Even after you've finished eating them, onions continue to smell. They both contain sulfuric compounds that enter your system and the smell can come up at any time.

Brush your teeth and floss to remove any remaining garlic and onions from your mouth. Remember to rinse your mouth twice every day as well.

5. Milk

