5 snacks to eat during a movie apart from popcorn

Oghenerume Progress

Movies always go well with some munching and so many people are used to popcorn.

Kuli-kuli
Kuli-kuli

Watching movies is a great way to chill, relax and even learn a little, depending on the kind of movies you're seeing. There are, however, so many other snacks you could try. So here are five snacks to eat during a movie apart from popcorn.

Plantain chips are thinly sliced fried plantain (ripe or unripe) that are crunchy and it is just the perfect snack for movie time. Also known as kpekere, this sweet snack also has some nutritional benefits including serving as a good source of vitamin A and C.

Plantain chips
Plantain chips ece-auto-gen

Nuts are also good snacks to devour when you're Netflix-ing and chilling. A good way to make this more exciting is when you mix different nuts together such as groundnuts, cashew nuts and almond nuts. Your mouth wouldn't be sure what it is getting every time your hand goes into the bowl.

Nuts
Nuts Pulse

Eating a fruit salad during a movie is definitely a healthy option. Fruits contain natural sugar and it is easier for the body to break it down. Some fruits you could mix to make a fruit salad include banana, watermelon, pawpaw all chopped and iced if you like.

___7772861___2017___12___26___10___544a94b7e4e2e9527e859f5334278b66--fruit-salad-recipes-fruit-salads
___7772861___2017___12___26___10___544a94b7e4e2e9527e859f5334278b66--fruit-salad-recipes-fruit-salads ece-auto-gen

This popular Nigerian snack which is a combination of flour, milk and sugar is also another alternative to popcorn when you are seeing a movie. Chinchin is also a good source of energy and it is also a source of vitamins like A, B3, and D.

Chin chin
Chin chin ece-auto-gen

Kuli Kuli or Groundnut cake is a popular Nigerian snack made from dry roasted groundnut and spices. Kuli kuli is a good source of proteins and vitamins. It is also great for weight loss and can replace your regular popcorn on movie nights.

Which of these snacks will you be trying next?

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

