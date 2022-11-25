5 snacks to eat during a movie apart from popcorn

1) Plantain chips

Plantain chips are thinly sliced fried plantain (ripe or unripe) that are crunchy and it is just the perfect snack for movie time. Also known as kpekere, this sweet snack also has some nutritional benefits including serving as a good source of vitamin A and C.

2) Nuts mix

Nuts are also good snacks to devour when you're Netflix-ing and chilling. A good way to make this more exciting is when you mix different nuts together such as groundnuts, cashew nuts and almond nuts. Your mouth wouldn't be sure what it is getting every time your hand goes into the bowl.

3) Fruit salad

Eating a fruit salad during a movie is definitely a healthy option. Fruits contain natural sugar and it is easier for the body to break it down. Some fruits you could mix to make a fruit salad include banana, watermelon, pawpaw all chopped and iced if you like.

4) Chinchin

This popular Nigerian snack which is a combination of flour, milk and sugar is also another alternative to popcorn when you are seeing a movie. Chinchin is also a good source of energy and it is also a source of vitamins like A, B3, and D.

5) Kuli Kuli (Groundnut cake)

Kuli Kuli or Groundnut cake is a popular Nigerian snack made from dry roasted groundnut and spices. Kuli kuli is a good source of proteins and vitamins. It is also great for weight loss and can replace your regular popcorn on movie nights.