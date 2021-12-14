5 snacks that would make lowkey 'bangers' at the cinema

1. Groundnuts

Popcorn is already a cinema staple. Adding groundnut to the mix wouldn't be bad at all, giving the ‘guguru and epa’ vibes. Or those boiled groundnuts with their shells that always go well with gists and gossips amongst women. The attendants will need to ask if they want groundnut added to their popcorn, especially for people with allergies.

2. Small chops

No one said small chops had to be for owanbes, or events alone. Why hasn’t nobody thought of small chops at the cinema? Just imagine it, the crunchiness of your samosa or spring rolls as you watch credits roll in, or the smile on your face as you take the first bite out of your puff puff—pure bliss.

3. Kuli kuli

Your Nigerian citizenship should probably be revoked if you don’t know kuli kuli. Kuli kuli would lowkey bang at the cinema. One downside to it is that the loud crunchy sound could set off others in the cinema when you take a bite off it. Another con to this snack is the pollution of clean air it could cause. If you don gerrit, forget abourrit.

4. Popsicles

This is more of a western snack, but I feel it could be a snack that can be incorporated. Popsicles are colored and flavored ice on a stick. Just lick away your sorrows, my dears; someone is probably reading this and thinking ‘popsicles’ are for kids; ‘even though! even though!', we are allowed to be kids once in a while.

5. Chinchin

You can never go wrong with chinchin. Those mini-sized pellets leave you craving for more once you take your first bite. You keep munching till you realize you've finished the chinchin, and the movie hasn't reached halfway. I tell you, chinchin could be very addictive, especially when it's very tasty and flavored.