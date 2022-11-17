Here are 5 slave museums around the world that shed more light on the darkest periods in human history.

1) Velekete slave market and museum

Velekete slave market and museum is one of the slave museums in Nigeria, specifically in Badagry. This museum was recently renovated and it houses galleries such as slave relics and other information related to slavery.

At the Velekete Slave Market museum, there are also replica of slave punishment and a slave tunnel where slaves were temporarily kept after being captured.

2) The Seriki Faremi slave museum

This museum also called the Seriki Faremi Williams Abass Slave Museum is named after a man who was a slave turned slave merchant. Chief Seriki was captured at 6 and later settled in Badagry when he gained his freedom from his slave masters.

He would later become a slave merchant and exchanged slaves with houses articles such as mirrors, plates, cups.

Located in Badagry the Seriki Faremi slave museums is a historic treasure stove containing 40 cells where Chief Seriki is said to have kept and sold slaves. There are also slave tools, artifacts and hand-written documents of Chief Seriki.

3) Calabar slave museum

During the slave trade era, slaves were moved to Calabar before being transported to a strange land. This gave birth to the Calabar Slave History Museum.

This museum has on display a Benin bronze that mirrors the blacks’ involvement and practice of selling their people into slavery. It also contains items that were given as gifts to traditional rulers such as pieces of jewelry and swords.

There are also images showing slaves working on fields in foreign lands and branding on slaves by white men to show ownership.

4) The Mobee Royal Family slave relics museum

This museum also located in Badagry showcases the role of the local 'Chief Mobee' in the enslavement of local Africans during the transatlantic slave trade. It also showcases how Chief Mobee's son abolished slave trade when he came into power.

5) Nkyinkyi Museum

Located in Ghana, the Nkyinkyi Museum captures the story of African history. It contains human heads sculpted with concrete and clay among other sightings. This museum basically tells the story of Africa's racial injustice and its ongoing legacy.