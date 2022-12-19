5 similarities between Yoruba and Korean culture

In some places, there are similarities between different cultures even though the people speak a totally different language and even have a different skin color. An example is that between the Yoruba and Korean culture.

Here are some similarities between the Yoruba and Korean culture.

1) Respect

Every culture has a way of showing respect to older people. In Korean culture, Respect is deeply embedded into the way they speak, greet and even how they eat. Similarly, in Yoruba culture, respect is also very paramount and it is one tradition that has been passed down from generation to generation.

2) Way of greeting

In addition to showing respect for elders, the Koreans and Yorubas have a similar way of greeting elders. Greetings can come in the form of kneeling or bowing for elders. The Koreans also see bowing as the proper way of saying goodbye to older people.

3) Value for their ancestors

Koreans and Yorubas definitely do not joke with their ancestors. There is a means of remembrance done for ancestors which includes some rites performed, such as praying for the dead, eating, drinking and so on.

4) Extended family live together

Another similarity between the Korean and Yoruba culture is the importance of family. Yorubas have this communal style of living and you can find situations where family households consisting of three or more generations all living together in one big compound.

The Yorubas will say, “Eni toba so ebi nu, oso apo iya ko” which translates to - He who despises family hovers around his neck bags of trouble.

The same is also practized in Korean tradition where they have a communal type of living with a household consisting of parents, grandparents, cousins etc. Although, with westernization, this is not so much in practice.

5) Culture is heavily portrayed in their movies