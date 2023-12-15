5 reasons why you might feel tired in the morning

Sometimes, it even occurs despite getting a seemingly adequate amount of sleep.

If you have ever experienced this, here are five reasons you might wake up feeling tired;

1. You didn't have good quality sleep

One of the primary causes of morning fatigue is the quality of sleep. Even if you spend a full eight hours in bed, interruptions in the sleep cycle, such as restless periods or sleep disorders, can stop you from enjoying good quality sleep.

2. Sleep disorders

Conditions like sleep apnea, insomnia, or restless leg syndrome can disrupt the natural sleep patterns, leading to fragmented and less restful sleep. Identifying and addressing these disorders will help you not only sleep better, but you get to wake up with a burst of energy for the new day.

3. Stress and anxiety

Mental health plays a significant role in sleep quality. High levels of stress and anxiety can lead to a restless mind, making it difficult to achieve deep sleep. Practising relaxation techniques or seeking professional support can be instrumental in managing these issues.

4. Diet and nutrition

The food we consume can impact our sleep. Consuming caffeine or heavy meals close to bedtime can interfere with the body's ability to wind down. Additionally, deficiencies in certain vitamins and minerals, such as iron or vitamin D, can contribute to fatigue.

5. Too much screen time before bed

Not having enough sleep contributes to waking up tired and spending hours on your electronics devices before bed can impact your sleep. This is because these devices produce blue light - the light spectrum most active in our sleep cycle. When this part of the brain is stimulated, melatonin production is reduced making it difficult for many people to actually fall asleep, and when they eventually do, chances are they will wake up tired.

In addition to the above, other factors that can make you wake up tired are if you sleep in a noisy environment or you do not exercise regularly.

