5 reasons why travelling is good for your health

Travelling is an excellent way to keep your mind, body and soul in good health.

Travelling is one of the best things you can do for your health. It makes you a more confident, and assertive person, allow you discover new cultures, meet new people, learn new languages, and it can also positively affect your physical and mental health.

There are so many reasons why travelling is good for your overall health, here are just a few of them;

1. It makes you happier

Most people tend to be happier when they travel and they don't have to worry about work. The enthusiasm and excitement of going on a holiday is second to none. It is also not momentary as it will remain from the time you start planning the trip till it ends.

And when it ends, the memories of the holiday will refresh you each time think of it.

2. It relieves stress

Stress is a silent killer. Getting away from the stress of everyday life is important to protect your overall health. A change in environment and routine has a positive impact on your mind. It makes you feel relaxed and less anxious, and also helps you stay in a good mood.

3. It lowers the risk of depression

People get depressed for different reasons. Regardless of the reason, getting out and experiencing life from a whole new perspective can have a positive effect on your mental health. Seeing new places, taking a break, and relieving stress from work and daily pressure can keep depression at bay.

4. It improves heart health

Travelling promotes physical activity, whether it is simply just walking the streets of a new city while exploring your destination or more challenging activities like hiking, mountain climbing, swimming, etc. This can lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart diseases.

5. It boosts immunity

Travelling exposes the body to different climatic conditions. Exposure to minor illnesses and different ecosystems boosts the body's immunity.

When you travel to different places, it gives your body a chance to adapt to various bacteria which increases the body's immunity and make you less prone to common ailments in the future.

