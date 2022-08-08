RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 reasons why some Nigerians say Amala is the king of swallows

Oghenerume Progress

Àmàlà is a Nigerian food, indigenous to the Yoruba's and made out of yam, cassava flour, or unripe plantain flour.

5 reasons why some Nigerians say Amala is the king of swallows [miammy]

This sumptuous meal is prepared by mixing it with boiling water until it forms a thick paste and then it is usually eaten with Ewedu or any other kind of soup.

For lots of Nigerians, Amala is the king of swallows as they prefer it to other similar foods such as Eba, Semo, Pounded yam etc.

Here is a look at five reasons why some Nigerians think this way.

For the likes of Oluwatobi, Amala is soft, gentle to his taste buds while Ojobo says “E sweet pass anything else”. They also affirm that Amala goes with any kind of soup and can be really satisfying.

Another reason some say amala is the king of swallows is its amazing health benefit.

According to Healthline, Amala has so many nutritional benefits which includes helping to regulate blood glucose level, helps with digestion and it is also a good source of antioxidants. Some people even claim they look fresher whenever they eat Amala.

For Aduragbemi, black amala is very light and digests faster compared to other similar foods.

Another reason some Nigerians think Amala is the king of swallow is how they feel connected to their roots after consuming a bowl of amala. This is the same with Ife, who says “it makes me feel like a proper Yoruba man”.

A plate of amala and ewedu soup ece-auto-gen

For Victoria, Amala is the perfect trenches food that helps to lift up her mood.

For her, there is this “perfectness” that comes with the way the Amala is being turned at restaurants, then how it bounces on the plate when served which is the same feeling you get when it goes down your stomach. “No other swallow can do this,” she insists.

Some people also say Amala is the king of swallows as it is quite affordable especially at small restaurants. For those who reside in the Southwest of Nigeria, they also say Amala is also easy to get as they can find it in nearby restaurants.

Do you agree that Amala is the king of swallows?

