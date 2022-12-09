5 reasons to eat more of cashew nuts

1) Cashew nuts are good for the heart

Cashew nuts offer a great source of healthy dietary fats. The body uses this to produce fatty acids important for developing the brain and helping blood to form clot. These fats are also great for reducing bad cholesterol (LDL cholesterol) - a major threat to people with cardiovascular health issues.

2) It is good for the skin and hair

Cashew nuts contain copper and fatty acids which help to enhance hair color, keep it shiny and healthy. There is also cashew oil that when applied to the hair, can keep it shiny and healthy.

The copper in cashew as well as vitamin C also help to keep the skin healthy. It helps to maintain collagen and elastin levels in the skin which reduces aging and keeps it radiant-looking.

3) It can help with weight loss

Adding cashew nuts to your diet can help greatly with weight loss. This healthy snack comes with healthy fats, protein and fiber that can keep you satiated for a longer time, kills your cravings, thereby, promoting weight loss.

4) Cashew nuts can help deal with stress

Cashew nuts are rich in amino acids that some studies say can reduce tension when a person is stressed. Eating cashew nuts can also help with sleeping and relieve mild stress.

5) Can help prevent cancer