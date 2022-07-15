Eating too fast is as bad as making love too fast. It just doesn't work and should be left for bad-mannered children. Adults should know better. Which might explain why slow-eaters think they are morally superior.
4 Reasons that will convince anyone to eat much slower
Some fast eaters reason that the root of all their fast-hogging habits is because they grew up in a large family with older siblings that, if you didn't eat fast, you didn't eat.
Whether it is caused by the very fast lives we live with barely enough time to eat, or years of boarding school where the servings were too insufficient, or growing up with greedy siblings, eating too fast is too common. Too many people gobble down food needlessly, and apparently, it leads to stressful, unhealthy living.
The sedentary, unhealthy lifestyles of urban living would be a little better with slowerr eating. It takes a few minutes extra each meal, and yet it can have profound effects.
Here are some reasons that could convince anyone, the fast gobblers especially, to start eating much slower:
- Lose weight. Studies have severally showed that by eating slower, you’ll consume fewer calories. Some studies have reportedly stated that by changing and eating more slowly one is able to lose about 12 kilos in a year without doing anything different or eating anything different. The reason is that it takes about 20 minutes for our brains to register that we’re full. If we eat fast, we can continue eating past the point where we’re full. If we eat slowly, we have time to realize we’re full, and stop on time. Now, I would still recommend that you eat healthier foods, but if you’re looking to lose weight, eating slowly should be a part of your new lifestyle.
- Enjoy your food. View food like you view sex. You'd rather have it slowly over a duration of one hours than quickly for one minute, wouldn't you? (Hello one-minute people). Those of us who eat too quickly don't enjoy our food as slow eaters. We just don't know it, according to experts. Here is the thing: Before you taste all the flavors, the bolus has fallen down the gullet. That is sheer disrespect to the person that cooked the food. It is unappreciative. What is the point of including expensive wine in the meal, if the person going to enjoy the meal won't even taste its effect on the food? Fast eaters should be punished with platefuls of secondary school posho and beans until they learn to appreciate good food. Outside the rant, make your meals a gastronomic pleasure, not a thing you do rushed, between stressful events.
- Better digestion. Digestion starts from the mouth, for those of us that have forgotten P5 science. If you eat slower, you’ll chew your food better, which leads to better digestion. Stop stressing your stomach, people. Send food to the stomach that have been chomped properly. This can help lead to fewer digestive problems and less dozing in the afternoon.
- Rebel against fast food and fast life. Our hectic, fast-paced, stressful, chaotic lives — the Fast Life — leads to eating Fast Food, and eating it quickly. This is a lifestyle that is dehumanizing us, making us unhealthy, stressed out, and unhappy. We rush through our day, doing one mindless task after another, without taking the time to live life, to enjoy life, to relate to each other, to be human. That’s not a good thing in my book. Instead, rebel against that entire lifestyle and philosophy … with the small act of eating slower. Don’t eat Fast Food. Eat at a good restaurant, or better yet, cook your own food and enjoy it fully. Taste life itself
