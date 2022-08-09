5 reasons amala is mid despite the hype it gets

Whenever my mother made amala, I knew I was going to bed hungry. Why don’t I like amala? Glad you asked;

It’s made from waste

How sweet can something made from the back of yams be? How poverty-stricken are we that we are eating dried remnants?

However, if you want to lose weight, you should eat Amala because it has a lot of fibre.

It’s soup selective

Unlike Eba and pounded yam which goes with virtually every soup, Amala has to be paired with gbegiri and ewedu. If you make the fatal mistake of pairing it with another soup you’re in trouble.

It only tastes good in restaurants

This is what we call the great amala controversy. What does it only taste good if you eat it outside? Is there something in the air?

If food tastes good sometimes and bad at other times then it’s probably not so good. Some people have even said that if the restaurant has AC, it cannot be sweet, it has to be a local restaurant with a mean server with a difficult Yoruba accent.

You only eat amala when going through tough times

For me, it was during law school when I was tired of eating rice, I found the next amala joint to drown my sorrows in, but I haven’t eaten amala since then, life hasn’t stressed me that much.

It has too much PR