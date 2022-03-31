When Millenials (those born between 1981 and 1996 ) started having kids we got introduced to some pretty interesting names.
5 popular names millennial parents give their male kids
One out of three millennials gave their male children these names.
Perhaps we were fed up with the traditional names our parents gave us and we decided to think outside the box. The issue now is the popularity of these names, if you go to a Kindergarten in Lagos and shout these names, many kids will answer you. Here are five of them;
1. Jayden
Jayden is a Hebrew name that means thankful, it has a nice but plain meaning. I am pretty sure that you know someone who named their son Jayden.
2. Zion
Zion is also a beautiful name but it is becoming increasingly common. Zion is a Hebrew name that means kingdom of heaven.
3. Jordan
Jordan is a beautiful name and it means to flow down or descend. John the Baptist baptized Jesus in the River Jordan.
4. Nathan
Nathan has a powerful meaning. It means the gift of God and most parents think their children are gifts.
5. Lamar
Lamar is an Arabic name that means liquid gold. The meaning lacks a bit of depth but it is beautiful.
