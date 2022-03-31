5 popular names millennial parents give their male kids

Perhaps we were fed up with the traditional names our parents gave us and we decided to think outside the box. The issue now is the popularity of these names, if you go to a Kindergarten in Lagos and shout these names, many kids will answer you. Here are five of them;

1. Jayden

Jayden is a Hebrew name that means thankful, it has a nice but plain meaning. I am pretty sure that you know someone who named their son Jayden.

2. Zion

Zion is also a beautiful name but it is becoming increasingly common. Zion is a Hebrew name that means kingdom of heaven.

3. Jordan

Jordan is a beautiful name and it means to flow down or descend. John the Baptist baptized Jesus in the River Jordan.

4. Nathan

Nathan has a powerful meaning. It means the gift of God and most parents think their children are gifts.

5. Lamar