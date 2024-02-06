ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 people to gift on Valentine's Day besides your partner

Oghenerume Progress

By extending your generosity and thoughtfulness beyond your romantic partner, you can strengthen various relationships and create lasting memories.

Valentine is coming [Nutritiously]
Valentine is coming [Nutritiously]

Recommended articles

However, this heartfelt celebration doesn't have to be limited to couples.

The love spread during Valentine's Day can be extended to various relationships in your life and this can make this day even more special. If you are looking to do this, here are five people to gift on Valentine's Day apart from your lover;

ADVERTISEMENT

Your family members should be part of the people you show love to on Valentine's Day, and this can be achieved by getting them personalised gifts that reflect shared memories or interests. Gift ideas for your family members range from photo albums, custom artwork, or even a cozy family movie night package to celebrate the bond you share.

Do you have a bestie, or other close friends whom you absolutely cannot do without? Valentine's Day is a great opportunity to show your platonic love by surprising them with small tokens of appreciation. Gifts items ideas for your close friends can be custom mugs or jewelry, or you could even plan a fun day out or get-together to strengthen your bond.

On Valentine's Day, you can also express gratitude to colleagues or mentors who have made a positive impact on your professional life. Thoughtful gifts, such as a quality notebook, a stylish pen, or a potted plant for their desk, can convey your appreciation in a professional yet heartfelt manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Valentine's Day is a great opportunity to strengthen community ties with your neighbours. You can do this by gifting something thoughtful to your neighbours such as a homemade treat or a small gift card to a local business as a gesture of goodwill and connection.

Befriending your neighbours is usually a great idea [iStock]
Befriending your neighbours is usually a great idea [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Self-love is equally important and it doesn't matter if you are in a relationship or a single pringle. On Valentine's Day, you can also gift yourself some self-care. Whether it's a spa day, a favorite book, or a relaxing evening at home, show yourself some love and appreciation on Valentine's Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Valentine's Day is a wonderful occasion to celebrate love in all its forms. By extending your generosity and thoughtfulness beyond your romantic partner, you can strengthen various relationships and create lasting memories.

Whether it's family, friends, colleagues, or even yourself, the essence of Valentine's Day lies in expressing love and appreciation for the special people who contribute to your life in different ways.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Penis museum: Why only 1 exists in the world and where it is located

Penis museum: Why only 1 exists in the world and where it is located

How to choose the perfect pads for your period

How to choose the perfect pads for your period

5 people to gift on Valentine's Day besides your partner

5 people to gift on Valentine's Day besides your partner

10 countries with the highest population in the world

10 countries with the highest population in the world

6 tips on how to date a Gen Z as a millennial

6 tips on how to date a Gen Z as a millennial

A Peek into Period Past: Unusual menstrual items from period history

A Peek into Period Past: Unusual menstrual items from period history

5 things to expect when you enter Ibadan Micra cabs

5 things to expect when you enter Ibadan Micra cabs

5 women share their experience with feminine hygiene products

5 women share their experience with feminine hygiene products

What to do if he breaks up with you before Valentine’s Day

What to do if he breaks up with you before Valentine’s Day

You shouldn't eat more than one egg in a day, here's why

You shouldn't eat more than one egg in a day, here's why

5 queens and powerful women in Nigerian history

5 queens and powerful women in Nigerian history

Here are the colours of cabs in different cities in Nigeria

Here are the colours of cabs in different cities in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gbagyi people

What you should know about Gbagyi people, real owners of Abuja

Lagos taxi [Jumia Travel]

Here are the colours of cabs in different cities in Nigeria

The richest women in Africa

Queens of Cash: The top 5 richest women in Africa

A teenager sitting on a desk while holding a phone [Image Credit: Cottonbro Studio]

How teenagers navigate the nuances of social media – and what adults can learn