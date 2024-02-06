5 people to gift on Valentine's Day besides your partner

However, this heartfelt celebration doesn't have to be limited to couples.

The love spread during Valentine's Day can be extended to various relationships in your life and this can make this day even more special. If you are looking to do this, here are five people to gift on Valentine's Day apart from your lover;

1. Family members

Your family members should be part of the people you show love to on Valentine's Day, and this can be achieved by getting them personalised gifts that reflect shared memories or interests. Gift ideas for your family members range from photo albums, custom artwork, or even a cozy family movie night package to celebrate the bond you share.

2. Close friends

Do you have a bestie, or other close friends whom you absolutely cannot do without? Valentine's Day is a great opportunity to show your platonic love by surprising them with small tokens of appreciation. Gifts items ideas for your close friends can be custom mugs or jewelry, or you could even plan a fun day out or get-together to strengthen your bond.

3. Colleagues and mentors

On Valentine's Day, you can also express gratitude to colleagues or mentors who have made a positive impact on your professional life. Thoughtful gifts, such as a quality notebook, a stylish pen, or a potted plant for their desk, can convey your appreciation in a professional yet heartfelt manner.

4. Neighbours

Valentine's Day is a great opportunity to strengthen community ties with your neighbours. You can do this by gifting something thoughtful to your neighbours such as a homemade treat or a small gift card to a local business as a gesture of goodwill and connection.

5. Yourself

Self-love is equally important and it doesn't matter if you are in a relationship or a single pringle. On Valentine's Day, you can also gift yourself some self-care. Whether it's a spa day, a favorite book, or a relaxing evening at home, show yourself some love and appreciation on Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day is a wonderful occasion to celebrate love in all its forms. By extending your generosity and thoughtfulness beyond your romantic partner, you can strengthen various relationships and create lasting memories.