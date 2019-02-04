Even the most adventurous traveller will agree that Africa offers some unique once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

From the calming animal experiences to the blood-pumping jumps, Africa sure has a range of unique experiences for every type of traveller.

1. Witness the Great Migration in Kenya or Tanzania

This is basically the epic scene in Lion King when the wildebeests were running and Mufasa got thrown into the stampede. The Migration is the time when animals move clockwise around the ecosystem in search of water and fresh nutritious grasses. It occurs between only two countries in Africa — Kenya and Tanzania — all through the year. When dry, cool August descends upon the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, the wildebeest begin their astounding journey north, following the rains to the more conservative Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

2. Jump from the world's highest bridge bungee in South Africa

South Africa’s Garden Route is home to Bloukrans Bridge which also doubles as the world’s highest commercial bridge bungee. It consists of a 709 ft drop which you can hardly find elsewhere. If it doesn't sound like your thing, bear in mind that a 96-year-old man did it in 2010.

3. Swim (and risk your life) in Devil's Pool, Zambia

They don't call it the Devil's Pool for no reason! This naturally formed rock pool is located at the very edge of the majestic Victoria Falls on the Zambia side (other side being in Zimbabwe). Some tourists are daring enough to swim in it. Some go even further and dangle their legs off the side. Swimming can only take place between September and December when a natural rock barrier forms, but it is still extremely dangerous. If the idea of plunging to your death is not your thing, you can marvel at the waterfalls from either side, take photos and even get splashed by it.

4. Climb the tallest mountain in Africa

People travel from far and wide to come climb Mt. Kilimanjaro, which is Africa's tallest mountain. With its equatorial position and permanent snow-cap, climbing to the top of the dormant volcano is not for the faint-hearted. The experience is marked by hike up a trail that lasts for several days and drastic weather conditions, but the dizzying high, stretches of savannah and the beautiful skyline all make it worth it.

5. Eat with giraffes in Kenya

Africa offers the best game reserves and safaris, where tourists can experience unique animal interactions. For example, the ﻿Giraffe Manor﻿ in Nairobi is a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel offering extremely elegant rooms with giraffes roaming the premises and even eating with you. Where else can you get such an experience?