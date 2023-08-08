Here are 5 of the most widely spoken languages in the world

But God had a different plan. Right then and there, God made it so they couldn't understand each other's words, and the course of history was altered. The story ends with the tower being destroyed because they couldn't cooperate. Imagine trying to build a tower when one person talks in Spanish and the other shouts in Yoruba – it just wouldn't work. So, they had to disperse and fill the earth, as the smart God initially intended. This event marked the beginning of languages.

Today, we have even more languages spoken worldwide, but some have gained more popularity due to their widespread usage. In this article, we will explore five widely spoken languages, with a special spotlight on Nigerian Pidgin:

English

English is the undisputed heavyweight champion of global languages. It is spoken by 1.4 billion people as either a first, second, or foreign language. English's popularity and widespread usage can be attributed to historical factors, such as the British Empire's colonial past and the United States' influential role in the modern world.

Today, English is the primary language of business, science, aviation, and the internet. It connects people from different cultures and backgrounds on a global scale.

Mandarin Chinese

Mandarin Chinese is the most spoken language in the world when considering the number of native speakers. According to Belitz, over 1.1 billion people in China and various Chinese communities worldwide communicate using this language.

Mandarin got this many speakers due to China's remarkable economic growth and its significance in global trade and manufacturing. As China's influence in the world continues to grow, the importance of Mandarin as a language for international communication increases as well.

Hindi

Hindi is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world and holds official status in India, one of the most populous countries on Earth. Hindi has over 300 million native speakers and an additional 300 million who speak it as a second language.

Spanish

Spanish is the official language in many countries across Latin America and Spain with over 548 million speakers worldwide. The historical and cultural influence of the Spanish Empire and its colonial presence in the Americas heavily contributed to the language's diffusion. Today, Spanish is a language of international diplomacy, trade, and culture. It is also taught in many schools as a second language.

Nigerian Pidgin

