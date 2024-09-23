ADVERTISEMENT
5 Nigerian snacks you can make in under 30 minutes

Samiah Ogunlowo

Whether you’re hosting a gathering or craving a quick fix, there are several snacks you can whip up in under 30 minutes.

Potatoes chips
Potatoes chips

From savory bites to sweet treats, Nigerian snacks are an essential part of the country's food culture. Whether you're hosting a gathering or craving a quick fix, there are several snacks you can whip up in under 30 minutes.

Here are five easy-to-make Nigerian snacks that are both delicious and time-efficient;

Puff Puff (Skabash)
Puff Puff (Skabash) Pulse Nigeria

Puff-Puff is one of Nigeria's most beloved snacks. Known for its sweet, doughy goodness, Puff-Puff is quick and easy to prepare. A mixture of flour, sugar, yeast, and warm water is left to rise, after which the dough is deep-fried in small, round balls. Within a few minutes of frying, you’ll have a warm batch of golden-brown Puff-Puff ready to enjoy.

Ingredients:

- Flour

- Sugar

- Yeast

- Warm water

- Oil (for frying)

Puff-Puff is perfect for breakfast, parties, or even as a light snack throughout the day. For a little twist, you can add nutmeg or cinnamon to the dough for extra flavour.

Potatoes chips
Potatoes chips Pulse Nigeria

Potato chips are another quick and easy snack to prepare in under 30 minutes. Made by thinly slicing Irish or sweet potatoes and frying them until crispy, they make for a delicious and crunchy treat. You can add salt or a pinch of pepper for an extra kick.

Ingredients:

- Potatoes (Irish or sweet)

- Salt

- Oil (for frying)

This snack is loved by both kids and adults and can be customised with different seasonings to suit your taste preferences. Once fried, these chips can be enjoyed immediately or stored for later snacking.

Chin Chin (Pinterest)
Chin Chin (Pinterest) Pulse Nigeria
Chin Chin is a crunchy, sweet snack that is widely loved across Nigeria. It’s made by mixing flour, sugar, milk, and butter into a dough, cutting it into small strips or squares, and frying until golden brown. The entire process is simple and takes only a few minutes of frying.

Ingredients:

- Flour

- Sugar

- Butter

- Milk (optional)

- Oil (for frying)

Chin Chin is versatile and can last for days after preparation. Whether served as a light snack at home or parties, it's always a hit. You can add a hint of nutmeg or vanilla for extra flavour.

Plantain Chips (Raw Blend)
Plantain Chips (Raw Blend) Pulse Nigeria
Plantain chips are one of the fastest Nigerian snacks to prepare. Made by slicing unripe plantains thinly and frying them in hot oil until crisp, they are a crunchy and savory delight. You can enjoy them with a sprinkle of salt or pepper for added flavour.

Ingredients:

- Plantains (unripe)

- Salt

- Oil (for frying)

With just a few minutes of preparation, plantain chips are ready to serve. They are perfect as a light snack on the go and can be stored for several days after preparation.

Bole (Olayemi Cooking)
Bole (Olayemi Cooking) Pulse Nigeria

Boli is another quick snack option made by roasting ripe or semi-ripe plantains. While traditionally roasted over an open flame, Boli can also be made using a grill or oven. It is often served with groundnuts or pepper sauce for an extra kick.

Ingredients:

- Ripe or semi-ripe plantains

- Groundnuts or pepper sauce (optional)

In less than 30 minutes, you can have this healthy snack ready to enjoy. Boli is popular in Nigeria, especially in the southwestern region, and is commonly sold by street vendors.

If you’re short on time but craving something delicious, these five Nigerian snacks are perfect to whip up in under 30 minutes. Puff-Puff, Potato Chips, Chin Chin, Plantain Chips, and Boli are not only quick and easy to make, but they also offer a taste of Nigeria’s diverse and flavourful snack options. Whether you’re hosting guests or looking for a quick treat, these snacks will surely satisfy your cravings.

Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

