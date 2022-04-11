RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 Nigerian food combinations I find very weird

Akinola Victoria

Food is life.

rice & okro

Nigerians love their food and they love to get creative with it. But sometimes, they go too far with this creativity.

While we all have different tastes, we enjoy different things, and also have varying guilty pleasures, some things should not even be thought of. Nigerians have come to embrace several unusual food combinations and some of them are downright weird.

Here are some food Nigerians eat together and I just find very weird;

1. Rice and okra

The fact that people actually eat this is surprising. Like, you serve your rice and the only thing you find appealing to eat it with is okra. How does that even work? It is very messy and honestly very disturbing to even think of.

2. Bread and noodles

This is another weird combination people actually eat. Is this supposed to be some form of grassroots shawarma?. Noodles were made to be enjoyed alone, not in conjunction with bread. Of all the many things you can enjoy your bread with, why would you choose innocent noodles?. What happened to beans? a plate of freshly made stew?. Bread and noodles just don't belong together.

3. Beans and eba

People that eat this swear it's the real deal and those who don't are missing out on something I still can't figure out. A very genuine question is whether the beans is supposed to take the place of soup or the eba is supposed to replace bread because I really do not understand the logic behind this. How can one ignore all the soups in this world only to enjoy their eba with beans?

4. Bread and pap

Nigerians are undeniably getting way too creative with bread. Bread and pap is quickly gaining ground in Nigerian homes. Why would one decide to eat bread with pap when our precious tea is not complaining?.

5. Bread and close up

Close up is a paste manufactured for the sole purpose of washing human teeth. How its purpose has suddenly drifted to being used as butter is a mystery.

Akinola Victoria is a passionate writer

