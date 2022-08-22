5 must-haves for every tourist looking to travel for summer

1) Personal hygiene kit

The pandemic in 2020 brought the world to a new level of awareness and consciousness in health and personal hygiene.

Though most of the fiasco is over now, and the travel restrictions and intense check-in and travel protocols have lessened, it is still important to travel along with important hygienic items like face masks, hand sanitizers, and alcohol-based wipes and antiseptics.

As a traveler entering a new environment, you can never be too careful, not just because of covid, but also to prevent getting any strange infection or reacting negatively to certain things.

2) Sun protection

Any means to protect your skin from the sun are highly advised, whether it’s sunscreen, sunglasses, a large beach hat, or a face cap. Many countries in Europe, Asia, and the Americas are recording never-before-seen heat waves.

As a result, you are strongly advised to use whatever means preferable to you to protect your skin from sunburn as you step out to enjoy your vacation.

3) Water bottle

Being hydrated cannot be overemphasized, especially, as earlier mentioned, the fact that Summer came very hot in many vacation destinations this year. But whether or not the area you vacation in is hot, you’ll still need to make H2O your good friend for all the energy it will give you on your adventure.

It’ll be best to get a water bottle with a handle you can hang on to your wrist or a small portable one you can fit into your purse or handbag if you’re a lady.

4) First aid kit

Getting an injury is not exactly one of the things on your to-do list when you travel, but accidents do happen, and when they do, it’s best to be prepared for them.

Having a small bag or purse handy for when an injury may occur, or there is a need for some off-the-counter medication will make your travel experience less stressful.

A small bottle of rubbing alcohol, some cotton wool and bandages, painkillers, laxatives, and some Imodium could always be handy.

5) A good camera

Last but not least, this is because we recognize the need to capture the memories you make on your trip. What’s the need for travelling if there are no pictures for proof and something you can always refer back to?

So, by all means, a good camera is needed. And if getting a real camera is not something you’re willing to do, then you should fill up your phone gallery with lots of snaps. After all, many mobile phones these days will do justice to capturing the beautiful scenery and memories you look to capture.

Besides all the aforementioned items, we also strongly suggest you take along with your determination to have fun, relax and make memories, and a strong appetite for adventure. We wish you safe travels, and we hope you have an amazing holiday experience.