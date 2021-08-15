There are so many ways you can make eggs into different meals. Once you have eggs at home, there are a ton of things you can do with them.
5 most delicious ways to have eggs for breakfast
When it comes to breakfast, eggs are the king of the breakfast table.
You can count up to 100 and one way to make eggs. Today, however, we would be counting down the top 5 most delicious ways to cook your eggs.
French Toast
Make French toast with sliced bread soaked in beaten eggs, milk, then fry it in a frying pan.
Add syrup, strawberries to enjoy your breakfast.
Omelets
Omelets are eggs beaten and then fried with butter or oil. You can add vegetables or tomatoes on top of it.
Sunnyside up
These types of eggs aren’t beaten like the omelets. Crack them open and put them into a bowl. Then turn them into a frying pan. You need extra skills for this.
Frittatas
For frittatas, you need eggs, cheese, vegetables, and cream. Frittatas are usually baked though some are cooked over the stove.
Deviled eggs
No, these eggs do not belong to the devil. Deviled eggs are made when eggs are hard-boiled. The yolk is then mixed with other ingredients like mayonnaise and mustard for a delicious combination.
There are many more ways have eggs but try these ones first!
