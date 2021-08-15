RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 most delicious ways to have eggs for breakfast

When it comes to breakfast, eggs are the king of the breakfast table.

There are so many ways you can make eggs into different meals. Once you have eggs at home, there are a ton of things you can do with them.

You can count up to 100 and one way to make eggs. Today, however, we would be counting down the top 5 most delicious ways to cook your eggs.

Make French toast with sliced bread soaked in beaten eggs, milk, then fry it in a frying pan.

Add syrup, strawberries to enjoy your breakfast.

French Toast is easy to make [mccormick]
French Toast is easy to make [mccormick]

Omelets are eggs beaten and then fried with butter or oil. You can add vegetables or tomatoes on top of it.

Omelets require special skills [bettycrocker]
Omelets require special skills [bettycrocker]

These types of eggs aren’t beaten like the omelets. Crack them open and put them into a bowl. Then turn them into a frying pan. You need extra skills for this.

For frittatas, you need eggs, cheese, vegetables, and cream. Frittatas are usually baked though some are cooked over the stove.

Deviled eggs are a special way to eat boiled eggs [jessicagavin]

No, these eggs do not belong to the devil. Deviled eggs are made when eggs are hard-boiled. The yolk is then mixed with other ingredients like mayonnaise and mustard for a delicious combination.

There are many more ways have eggs but try these ones first!

