5 most delicious ways to have eggs for breakfast

You can count up to 100 and one way to make eggs. Today, however, we would be counting down the top 5 most delicious ways to cook your eggs.

French Toast

Make French toast with sliced bread soaked in beaten eggs, milk, then fry it in a frying pan.

Add syrup, strawberries to enjoy your breakfast.

Omelets

Omelets are eggs beaten and then fried with butter or oil. You can add vegetables or tomatoes on top of it.

Sunnyside up

These types of eggs aren’t beaten like the omelets. Crack them open and put them into a bowl. Then turn them into a frying pan. You need extra skills for this.

Frittatas

For frittatas, you need eggs, cheese, vegetables, and cream. Frittatas are usually baked though some are cooked over the stove.

Deviled eggs

No, these eggs do not belong to the devil. Deviled eggs are made when eggs are hard-boiled. The yolk is then mixed with other ingredients like mayonnaise and mustard for a delicious combination.